Olmsted County starts operations work on planned shelter for families facing homelessness

ROCHESTER — Another preliminary step was taken Tuesday to develop a shelter that would house up to 10 homeless Olmsted County families.

The Olmsted County Housing and Redevelopment Authority board unanimously approved entering a six-month agreement with Family Promise Rochester to start discussions for operating a former group home the county purchased earlier this year.

“This is like a promise ring,” Olmsted County Housing Director Dave Dunn said. “We aren’t engaged yet, we aren’t married, but we are moving down the road.”

He said the agreement is intended to give Family Promise some assurance as more formal terms are being created for the proposed program, which will have the nonprofit leasing a county-owned building to expand its current program.

The county purchased a former group home at 1621 10th St. SE and is in the process of defining potential renovations needed to create a family shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mary O’Neil, program manager for the Olmsted County housing stability team, said proposed renovations are expected to be presented to the HRA board in July.

As that work continues, Family Promise continues to work on details regarding moving its program from its current First Street Northwest location to the county site.

Family Promise Rochester Executive Director Erin Sinnwell said the work will depend on the level of renovations made to the building, since it will determine how many families will be served.

Family Promise reports that waiting lists for its shelter have hovered between 25 and 30 families.

The program provides temporary shelter for families as they work on defined plans to move into permanent housing and sustainable independence. In addition to the shelter, Family Promise offers life skills classes for residents and graduates of the program.

Erin Sinnwell, left, executive director of Family Promise Rochester, and Katlynn Combs, a case manager, talk at Combs' desk Monday, April 3, 2023, in Rochester. Family Promise Rochester can serve three families in need of a place to stay at one time for up to 120 days. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

The number of families served in the new facility is expected to determine the cost of the expanded Family Promise operations, which is tentatively estimated to be from $423,000 to nearly $750,000 a year.

Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said the potential increase from Family Promise’s $225,000 budget in 2022 makes her nervous, citing a need to see more details about the planned operation.

Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan said some of those details will be included in a future agreement, which will be needed before Family Promise can move into the building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are certain criteria that Family Promise will be expected to do in order for us to get to the next step for reaching a lease,” he said, pointing to the need to provide an operational budget and details on how families will be selected and how the program will operate.

“They have to do these things in order for us to take the next step,” he added.

Erich Heneke, treasurer of the Family Promise board, said such details are also needed before the nonprofit’s board can make a decision on moving operations, but the initial agreement provides a level of assurance that will help raise funds for expanding its services.

Exclusive Local 600 students, no home. Rise in homeless families spurs action in Olmsted County A 2022 one-day count of people facing homelessness identified 50 families, but Mary O’Neil, program manager for the Olmsted County housing stability team, said such numbers only include people who sought some form of assistance that day or were in areas visited by people conducting the count.

He said Family Promise Rochester has applied for state funds to support the effort but will also be seeking community support for expanding operations.

Dunn agreed that a community approach will be key to the plan, which calls for opening the facility by the end of the year.

“We are all here saying we all need to work together to make this work,” he told the HRA board.

Commissioner Laurel Podulke-Smith said Tuesday’s decision is also likely to spur added community support for the effort to help families facing homelessness.

“I think agreeing to entering into a memorandum of understanding is a call of action to the community to support fundraising efforts,” she said of the agreement between the HRA and Family Promise.

ADVERTISEMENT