World War II-era Zick Apartments to be renovated

While not as ornate as Black Swan's 1920s buildings, the 1940s-era building has character.

Black Swan Rentals
The Zick Apartment building was purchased by Black Swan Realty is seen Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By John Molseed
January 10, 2022 10:00 AM
ROCHESTER — The Zick Apartment Building was constructed about two decades after the Raymond and Furlow buildings.

It’s clearly from another architectural era than the other historic apartment buildings acquired by Black Swan Living Property Management in December.

Absent are the flare and ornate details prevalent in the roaring 1920s.

But that doesn’t mean the building is without character.

Contractors have already begun renovations and restoration of the building at 603 First St. SW. Hardwood floors have been refinished. New kitchen appliances and cabinets have been installed. Lighting in the common areas has been upgraded. More work is planned to improve the building, Stageberg said.

Black Swan Rentals
A bedroom is seen within the Zick Apartment building purchased by Black Swan Realty Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“When we bought this building, it was a lower-end building,” he said.

While it wasn’t a luxurious building when it was built, it was a fine place to live, he said.

“It was a nice building for its day,” Stageberg said.

Black Swan Rentals
A kitchen is seen under renovation within the Zick Apartment building purchased by Black Swan Realty Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Finding tenants for spaces as they’re completed hasn’t been difficult. The location near Mayo Clinic and downtown, and unique space are both a draw.

“The hardwood floors, the big windows — it pops, it’s different,” he said. “When they walk in, they say, ‘oh, I’ll take it.’”

Rent in the larger, corner units will be about $1,000 per month, he said.

