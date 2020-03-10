A request to annex 80 acres into Southwest Rochester for a planned new middle school could spur $5.8 million in added fire department costs.
“This is a warning. I’m not saying this is going to happen, but it’s an impact we did not plan for,” said Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska.
The school district wants Rochester to annex a portion of 150 acres it has agreed to purchase for $2.9 million in the area north of 40th Street Southwest, between Bamber Valley Road and Odyssey Drive.
The 80 acres are identified as an area for potential expansion through 2040, but the surrounding land isn’t targeted for growth during the same period.
Rochester’s Planning and Zoning Commission will review the proposed annexation during its 6 p.m. meeting Wednesday, which prompted Kerska to raise concerns.
The fire chief said the added cost of creating an additional station to house two fire trucks and 12 firefighters is likely a worst-case scenario, but significant expansion of the city’s southwest boundary is not part of the fire department’s 20-year strategic plan adopted by the Rochester City Council last year.
The plan was created with the goal of maintaining the city’s current rating with the Insurance Services Office.
The city has a ISO 3 rating, which relies on being able to respond to calls in most parts of the city within four minutes. The lower the rating, the better the city’s standing.
Kerska said Rochester is approximately the same geographic size as Minneapolis or St. Paul, without the services to cover the area.
“As long as we keep growing geographically, it threatens the ISO 3 rating,” he said, adding that moving to a ISO 4 rating would likely require businesses in the city to pay higher premiums.
To maintain the ISO 3 rating, the fire department’s strategic plan suggests that two new fire stations will be needed between 2030 and 2040, with an anticipated cost of $11.7 million. Kerska estimates a third station would cost at least $5.8 million for the building, equipment and staff in the first year. Staffing expenses in future years would be $1.2 million.
Any final decision on new stations would likely occur after 2030, and Kerska said growth patterns could alter expectations for when and where fire stations are built.
Heather Nessler, the school district’s executive director of communications, marketing and technology, said the issue wasn’t raised during nearly a year of meetings with city staff regarding the proposed southwest site.
She said since the 80 acres being addressed Wednesday is already considered for potential expansion, it shouldn’t alter existing plans.
“From our understanding, an additional fire station in this area would most likely be due to potential new residential development, which would only occur if the city allowed this,” she said, noting that added growth isn’t required to support a southwest middle school.
Kerska acknowledged that the potential need for a new fire department is related to potential growth beyond the proposed 80 acres, but he said school development and related sewer expansion historically has fueled added development.
“If you build the sewer capacity, then the owners of the cornfields will sell them and develop them,” he said. “That’s what the last 30 years has taught us.”
However, the City Council would have the opportunity to deny future expansion in the area.
The school district is also considering a possible northwest location for the middle school being constructed with a portion of funds from a recently successful $180.9 million referendum vote last year, but it is not the preferred option at this point.
The option would use a proposed donation of up to 40 acres. The district has confirmed that it has looked at potential sites on land owned by Mark Kramer, an Iowa-based developer who has tackled various Rochester projects. Kramer owns approximately 500 acres north of Valleyhigh Drive Northwest, between 50th and 60th avenues.
Kerska said Kramer’s property also sits outside the fire department’s current area for a four-minute response, but the strategic plan calls for addressing the concern as development continues in the area.
“I feel a school there would not change our existing strategic plan,” he said of the northwest location.
The potential added cost for fire department coverage, as well as connection to city sewer, is cited in the city’s Community Development Department’s recommended denial of southwest annexation.
Planners from the department will present their case to the commission during Wednesday’s meeting. As the potential landowner seeking annexation, the district isn’t expected to have a role in the meeting.
District officials, along with others in the community, will have the opportunity to weigh in on the requested annexation during a planned April 6 public hearing, when the City Council will consider the request.