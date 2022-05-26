SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
Wright seeks to continue work as Olmsted County commissioner

Incumbent says affordable housing and fiscal responsibility are among issues he wants to continue to address.

Gregg Wright mug
Gregg Wright
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
May 26, 2022 09:35 AM
ROCHESTER — Gregg Wright said he’s seeking re-election in November to continue the work he started six years ago.

“I am seeking another term to continue to serve the people of Olmsted County with a government that can be trusted and is responsive to the current and future needs of the county,” he said.

The District 3 commissioner’s second term was set to expire in 2024, but a change in district boundaries required a new election for the final two years of the term.

Wright said he has goals to collaborate with housing agencies to alleviate the affordable housing crisis and help the county remain fiscally responsible.

He also wants to improve collaboration with the county’s school districts, establish positive working relationships with new commissioners and city government, reduce nitrates in our groundwater, make the county’s waste-to-energy facility more efficient and improve county communications to the public.

Wright has also been an active participant in engaging with area legislators in an effort to make state mandates less burdensome to the county, while also seeking state funding support to improve local facilities and operations.

Filing for the two-year term runs through 5 p.m. May 31, and Wright already faces one challenge from small-business owner Karl Johnson.

If more than two candidates file for the seat, a primary election will be held Aug. 9 to limit the field for the Nov. 8 general election.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
