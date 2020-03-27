Madonna Living Community wants you to dig out your stationary and stamps.
The “GramsForGrands” program invites children and family members of residents -- as well as the general public -- to send letters, art, drawings, or other messages to Madonna residents. The messages and artwork will be distributed to the people living there, as well as posted on an ‘art gallery’ wall for residents and staff to see.
The restrictions on visitors during the coronavirus pandemic means residents are adjusting to a long period of time without seeing family and friends, said Kelsey Wright, Madonna Living Community’s wellness director.
“The emotional health and well-being of our residents is very important to us, so we are inviting the community to get involved,” she said. “We know that cards, drawings and letters from their neighbors in the community would be such a day-brightener for our residents and give them something special to look forward to.”
Artwork, cards, letters and other messages can be mailed to Madonna Living Community, #GramsForGrands, 4001 19th Ave. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Messages can be addressed to specific residents, or sent to Kelsey Wright for general distribution and posting in our campus.
No stamps on hand? Emailing artwork is also an option. Scan or photograph and attach artwork, or scan letters to email to kelsey.wright@bhshealth.org. Staff will print and share those with residents.
For more information on the program, call (507) 206-2364 or visit the Madonna Living Community’s Facebook page.