Write-in campaign falls short in Chatfield's mayoral race

CHATFIELD — An apparent winner in the Chatfield mayoral race was determined Wednesday afternoon after the total number of write-in votes outnumbered the votes earned by ballot candidates John McBroom and Pam Bluhm.

Election results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office show that 457 votes were cast for write-in candidates in the 2022 Chatfield mayoral election — five votes more than McBroom (452) and also outpacing Chatfield City Council member Bluhm (332). Current Mayor Russ Smith did not run for re-election.

Per preliminary results released by the city of Chatfield just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, former mayor Curt Sorenson earned the majority of the write-in votes after embarking on a write-in campaign. But Sorenson earned just 431 of those write-in votes, making McBroom the apparent mayor-elect.

"I'm very happy," said McBroom, who served on the city council from 2017 to 2021. "I'm excited for it, and we will see how the next two years go."

The delay for more detailed results in this election was due to the city, Olmsted County and Fillmore County election officials having to verify and evaluate every write-in vote. Chatfield City Clerk Joel Young said election judges have to ensure that they can determine a voter's intended write-in candidate.

"When the spelling is accurate and it's legible, there's no question, right?" Young said. "Sometimes the spelling might be a K instead of a C for Curt, for instance, and the judges would say, 'Yeah, no, there's only one person in this town who is actively doing a write-in campaign, this must be that person.'"

In Chatfield's Fillmore County precinct, the write-in results included one "Russ Sorenson" and one "Kurt Severson," per data from Fillmore County Auditor-Treasurer Christy Smith.

Verifying the write-in votes was a thorough process, Young said. After city election judges tallied votes from the city's two precincts, the ballots were then sent to Olmsted and Fillmore County officials to review.

"I know one of (the city precincts) counted them three different times, and they're confident of what they learned," Young said. "And the other one told me the same thing, that they'd counted them enough."

To qualify for a government-funded recount of the mayoral race, Young said the difference between Sorenson and McBroom would have had to equal seven votes or fewer.

"If it's greater than that, the losing candidate can request a manual recount but would have to pay for the cost of that recount," Young said.

Sorenson could not be reached for comment by deadline.