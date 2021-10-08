SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Wrong-way Highway 14 driver forces others into ditch between Rochester and Kasson

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report about 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, of a driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 near 60th Avenue.

Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 08, 2021 10:32 AM
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in which a driver claimed to be suffering from a medical condition when they drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 14 from the Rochester area all the way to Kasson.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office received a report around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, of a driver going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 14 near 60th Avenue. An unspecified number of vehicles traveling the correct direction were forced into the median and ditch, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman. At least one crash was caused in Olmsted County, according to Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

One Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy and a number of Dodge County Sheriff's deputies were able to conduct a "rolling stop" because the driver did not pull over for the emergency lights and sirens, according to Rossman. A rolling stop involves multiple squad cars surrounding the vehicle and then slowing down, forcing the suspect vehicle to do the same.

The vehicle was stopped just east of the Kasson exit on Highway 14. An ambulance was requested for 25-year-old driver from Faribault, who told officers the incident was caused in part due to a medical condition, according to Rose. The driver was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

A search warrant was requested for a blood draw. Rose wrote in a news release that there were "indications that impairment may have been a factor."

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Kasson Police Department also assisted.

