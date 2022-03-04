WSU administrator watches in devastation the war in her native Ukraine

WINONA — In these fraught times, Oresta Felts continues to perform many of the workday routines at Winona State University that she did before her home country was invaded and assaulted by dictator Vladimir Putin’s Russian military.

As WSU’s interim director of international student and scholar services, Felts feels the need to push forward with her job, to maintain a focus as best she can on the tasks at hand, even though her heart and mind continually dwell on her parents and relatives back in Ukraine.

“I feel devastated that this is happening,” Felts said. “Civilian people are dying. Russian troops are attacking civilians and structures that are not connected to any military.”

Felts follows the news of her native Ukraine from a variety of sources, including the BBC and American and Ukrainian news media. But she also checks in several times a day with her family back in her home country in face-to-face exchanges via Facebook Messenger.

Her parents, grandmother and relatives live in Lviv in western Ukraine, near the border with Poland. It was where Felts was born.

The city of about 800,000 people has so far been spared, as Putin’s forces focus their attacks on the southern and eastern parts of the European country. But it is suffering the spillover effects of a war in which more than 2,000 civilians have so far died and nearly a million people have fled the country since Putin’s invasion two weeks ago.

An estimated 15,000 people, including children, are living in the subway system in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, to escape bombing and artilliery fire as Russian forces are currently stalled outside the capital, according to media accounts.

Felts' parents in Lviv regularly hear air-raid sirens. The city is taking in refugees fleeing cities from the east and south. It is also collecting humanitarian aid and sending it to cities in need. They are making Molotov cocktails.

“Probably, to protect me from the negativity, they may not be telling me everything,” Felts said.

Felts said she has encouraged her family to leave Lviv, to escape the country, but at this point, it is not even clear whether that exists as an option right now. The train station and border towns now teem with refugees.

“It is a difficult situation there,” she said. “There are long lines. People have walked for miles in the cold. So my family is staying put for now.”

And as bad as things have been, it could get worse. News media report that Putin’s military may begin a bloody bombardment of Ukrainian cities and civilian targets to quell the resistance, which has been stronger than Putin expected.

Felts noted that in one Ukrainian city, local residents blocked passage of Russian tanks to keep them away from a nuclear power plant.

“This war is affecting not just Ukrainian people, but there may be more severe consequences,” she said.

Putin has justified his brutal assault on the grounds that Ukraine doesn’t have an identity separate from Russia, an argument he used in a televised speech to his people before the invasion.

Felts said the people of the two countries share common ties and a common history, but much of that common history is a story of oppression. Millions of people died in Soviet Ukraine in the early 1930s from starvation called the Holodomor, a peacetime catastrophe that was exacerbated by intentional acts of the Soviet government.

Ukraine became an independent, sovereign nation along with a dozen others when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991. And it is fighting to maintain those freedoms.

“The people in Ukraine are fighting for democracy, for freedom, for the right to live and do what they please, on their own land, to be independent,” Felts said.

Felts came to the U.S. as an exchange student in 2000 when she was 23. She has a master’s degree in teaching English and translation from Ivan Franko National University in Lviv and a master's from Western Illinois University.

Felts has been heartened by the response of Western governments and businesses, but she believes more should be done, including a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect civilians.

The first European war since World War II has stirred the once-sleepy NATO alliance. NATO countries are pouring weapons into Ukraine, risking a conflict with Russia. Western countries are going after the wealth and trappings of Russian oligarchs. Energy giants like ExxonMobil are joining a business exodus from Russia.

When asked about the potential of an escalating conflict between countries with thermonuclear weapons if a no-fly zone were imposed, Felts said the war began when Russia attacked an independent country.

“There are about 2,000 people, peaceful citizens who have been killed, including children,” she said. “The world is doing something, but I believe that we can do more.”

Felts said she is proud of her country.

“I also want to say how brave and admirable the people of Ukraine are — not just the ones in the military, but the civilians and volunteers for stepping up to defend their own country,” Felts said. “And that spirit is spreading all over Ukraine.”

