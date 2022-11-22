Wykoff man charged with attempted murder in Fillmore County stabbing, held on $400k bail

PRESTON — A 22-year-old Wykoff man is charged with attempted murder in Fillmore County District Court after allegedly stabbing a co-worker several times the morning of Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Noah Arnold Foster was ordered to be held on $400,000 bail or bond with no conditions, or $200,000 bail or bond with conditions by District Judge Matthew J. Opat. As of Tuesday afternoon, Foster is listed as being in custody in the Fillmore County Jail.

Foster was arrested later that Sunday after the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office issued an advisory identifying him as the suspect.

Foster is facing charges of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness told a Sheriff's Office investigator that Foster, who is originally from Duluth, believed the man he stabbed was having an affair with his girlfriend. He told the witness that he was upset and planned to confront the man, a co-worker at Susie's Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Ostrander.

The man who was stabbed told law enforcement that Foster stabbed him approximately six times while the two were in the man's vehicle during a smoke break at work at the restaurant that morning. The man was able to push Foster out of the door and ran into the restaurant.

Foster then fled on foot and law enforcement issued an advisory to the public identifying Foster.

Law enforcement found Foster walking along 141st Avenue after a caller tipped them off.

Blood was visible on Foster's clothes and officers found a folding knife on him.

He was arrested and transported to the Fillmore County Jail where he declined to speak with law enforcement.

