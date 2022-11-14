SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Xcel reports power outages in Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Kenyon

An estimated 1,400 customers in Goodhue County experienced a power outage Monday morning.

outages 11-14.PNG
Reported power outages in Xcel Energy's service area in Goodhue and Rice counties at 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2022.
Screencapture
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
November 14, 2022 11:21 AM
ZUMBROTA — An estimated 1,400 Xcel Energy customers in Goodhue County are experiencing power outages Monday morning.

At 11 a.m., Xcel's power outage map reports four separate outages in Goodhue County, affecting Zumbrota, Wanamingo and Kenyon. The outages were reported around 10:15 a.m. and, combined, affect 1,400 customers.

A representative from People's Energy Cooperative, whose service area borders Xcel near Pine Island, said there are no reported outages in their network.

Xcel crews are expected to restore power to affected customers in Goodhue and Rice counties before 1 p.m., per the energy provider's outage map.

Media representative Lacey Nygard said the outages were likely caused by a vehicle crash at Highway 60 and Highway 57 East in Wanamingo. Nygard said crews have been dispatched and may already be at the scene working to restore power.

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
