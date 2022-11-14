Xcel reports power outages in Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Kenyon

ZUMBROTA — An estimated 1,400 Xcel Energy customers in Goodhue County are experiencing power outages Monday morning.

At 11 a.m., Xcel's power outage map reports four separate outages in Goodhue County, affecting Zumbrota, Wanamingo and Kenyon. The outages were reported around 10:15 a.m. and, combined, affect 1,400 customers.

A representative from People's Energy Cooperative, whose service area borders Xcel near Pine Island, said there are no reported outages in their network.

Xcel crews are expected to restore power to affected customers in Goodhue and Rice counties before 1 p.m., per the energy provider's outage map.

Media representative Lacey Nygard said the outages were likely caused by a vehicle crash at Highway 60 and Highway 57 East in Wanamingo. Nygard said crews have been dispatched and may already be at the scene working to restore power.

