YEAR IN REVIEW: Rochester city government saw change coming in 2020

Anticipated change in Rochester city government sparked early in 2020 and continued throughout the challenging year.

Throughout the seven months leading to the August primary election, three Rochester City Council members -- Mark Bilderback, Annalissa Johnson and Randy Staver -- announced plans to not seek new terms.

“For the people who walk around and say ‘this is easy,’ you have no clue until you’ve sat on that side of the table,” Bilderback said during his final scheduled council meeting.

Michael Wojcik’s name was added to the list of soon-to-be-former council members after failing to secure a fourth term in the November election.

As a result, the city council is losing a combined 38 years of experience, which City Administrator Steve Rymer called a “staggering number, when you look at what has happened during the time that each (member) has served our council.”

November’s election led to the three women -- council president-elect Brooke Carlson and council-members-elect Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis -- joining the seven-member council, along with Mark Bransford.

It will leave Nick Campion as the council’s senior member with six years in the Ward 3 seat.

In addition to the council transition, Rymer announced in June he will step down from the post he has filled since 2017.

The announcement spurred a nationwide search, which ended with hiring Alison Zelms, Mankato’s deputy city manager, who starts in January.

Through it all, the city dealt with the impacts of COVID-19, forcing staff members to develop new ways of working, either from home or in offices no longer open for drop-in business.

Additionally, the city’s emergency operations center was established under the oversight of Mayor Kim Norton and program cuts were made in response to an anticipated $17 million to $28 million revenue reduction, while adding services, such as a day center for people facing homelessness, to protect community health.

Some efforts were funded through $8.8 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, but the relief funds also supported businesses and residents facing hardships during the pandemic.

“This has been a year of high highs and low lows,” Norton said during the council’s final meeting, citing the potential of new leadership along with the departure of several city officials.