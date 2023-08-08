Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News Local

Yes, LeBron and Bronny James have been spotted around Rochester

NBA great "King James" and his son have been making the rounds in Rochester.

Answer Man logo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
Today at 3:42 PM

Dear Answer Man: Is that LeBron James I've been seeing around town? What exactly is he doing here? — NBA fan.

Fanny,

Well, the Med City has welcomed royals through the years. We've been a frequent stop — thanks, Mayo Clinic — for the Saudi royal family. King Harald V of Norway made two stops, once in 1965 when he was merely the crown prince of the Scandinavian nation, then again in 2011 as king.

Find more news important to you

Well, according to many alert readers, this week NBA royalty — "King James," LeBron himself — has been spotted around town with his son Bronny James and some others. The elder James is a four-time NBA MVP and all-time NBA scoring leader. The son of the Lakers star, LeBron Jr., "Bronny" James, is one of the top-ranked college basketball recruits and, back in May, signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Southern California. However, news reports indicated the future Trojan was hospitalized several days after collapsing during a workout on the USC campus on July 24, according to TMZ.com.

A statement from a family spokesman shared by NBA writer for The Athletic, Shams Charania on Twitter read, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest." The statement goes on to say that Bonny was treated and taken to a Los Angeles hospital where he was stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gossip website TMZ said the Jameses were spotted coming and going from Mayo Clinic buildings.

Is that why LeBron and Bronny are in town, to get the younger James healthy? Will Bronny be able to suit up this fall and winter for the Trojans on the hardwood?

There are some things even Answer Man doesn't know ... what with HIPAA and all ... but the pair was seen exiting Terza the other night.

All we can do is wish them well and hope their visit to Rochester is one that helps the teen.

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

Answer Man
By Answer Man
What To Read Next
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Rochester woman injured in crash on Minnesota Highway 42
4h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sara Ann Poole
Local
Red Wing woman accused of hitting father of children with bat in front of kids
5h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
?? ??AWP Behind the Scenes
Members Only
Lifestyle
Minnesota pet photographer's project puts focus on Rochester's dogs
7h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


IMG_1253.JPG
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Loy Show Barn 'Sparks' Rochester bluegrass scene
3h ago
 · 
By  John Sievers
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
49 hours, 227 nautical miles, 7 people I trust my life with
10h ago
 · 
By  Steve Lange
080223-PJ Calkins
Members Only
Business
New cannabis law will bring a wave of jobs, opportunities in Southeast Minnesota, cannabis advocates say
10h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Brayden Gjere
Members Only
Sports
Mabel's Gjere feels this is the season he gains respect of fellow stock car drivers
11h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten