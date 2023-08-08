Yes, LeBron and Bronny James have been spotted around Rochester

Dear Answer Man: Is that LeBron James I've been seeing around town? What exactly is he doing here? — NBA fan.

Well, the Med City has welcomed royals through the years. We've been a frequent stop — thanks, Mayo Clinic — for the Saudi royal family. King Harald V of Norway made two stops, once in 1965 when he was merely the crown prince of the Scandinavian nation, then again in 2011 as king.

Well, according to many alert readers, this week NBA royalty — "King James," LeBron himself — has been spotted around town with his son Bronny James and some others. The elder James is a four-time NBA MVP and all-time NBA scoring leader. The son of the Lakers star, LeBron Jr., "Bronny" James, is one of the top-ranked college basketball recruits and, back in May, signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Southern California. However, news reports indicated the future Trojan was hospitalized several days after collapsing during a workout on the USC campus on July 24, according to TMZ.com.

A statement from a family spokesman shared by NBA writer for The Athletic, Shams Charania on Twitter read, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest." The statement goes on to say that Bonny was treated and taken to a Los Angeles hospital where he was stable.

Gossip website TMZ said the Jameses were spotted coming and going from Mayo Clinic buildings.

Is that why LeBron and Bronny are in town, to get the younger James healthy? Will Bronny be able to suit up this fall and winter for the Trojans on the hardwood?

There are some things even Answer Man doesn't know ... what with HIPAA and all ... but the pair was seen exiting Terza the other night.

All we can do is wish them well and hope their visit to Rochester is one that helps the teen.

