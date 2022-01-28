YMCA diehards bid adieu as Y prepares to close its doors

ROCHESTER — When Fred Carlson moved to Rochester in 1980 to open his dental practice, one of the first things he did was buy a membership at the Rochester YMCA.

And for the next 40 years, day in and day out, he would rise before the crack of dawn for a 5 a.m. swim at the Y.

So there was a poignancy mixed with sadness when he cleaned out his locker/basket for the last time last Friday, as the YMCA prepares to close the 58-year-old building for good, the victim of declining membership and revenues.

“I won’t be going back,” Carlson said. “That was quite emotional.”

The Y building’s last day is Monday.

Carlson belongs to a group of people who joined the Y at the height of its popularity decades ago. But they never abandoned it as the Y gradually fell on hard times and other members fled to shinier workout emporiums like the Dan Abraham Healthy Living Center and the Rochester Athletic Club.

“It was always disappointing to me that people I had seen at the Y for many, many years would all of a sudden go off to the RAC,” said Steven Sorensen, a retired architect and longtime member. “They would support the Y, but wouldn’t use it.”

For these Y diehards, their loyalty was rooted in its multiple facets: The Y wasn’t just a building to work out in, but a social fixture in their lives. They loved its wider community mission. After their early morning workouts, a group of them would head to the second floor of Cheap Charlies for breakfast.

Fred Carlson on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rochester. Matthew Stolle / Post Bulletin

Carlson joked at a recent Cheap Charlie’s gathering that he’s gained a pound a year for the last 40 years, despite his nearly daily exercise regimen.

“He would be 80 pounds heavier if it wasn’t for the Y,” Sorensen quipped.

For Larry Kinsey, a Rochester resident and a retired Air Force member, the Y has been interwoven in his life since his youth. It gave him his job when he lived in California. In 1996, Kinsey traveled to Mayo Clinic for a heart transplant after contracting a virus while stationed in the Philippines.

After the surgery, “the doctor told me to go shoot some baskets at the YMCA,” Kinsey said.

With homes both in Rochester and California, Kinsey often traveled back and forth between residences. And because a membership to the Rochester Y meant membership to all Y facilities worldwide, Kinsey would stop at Ys in points in between — Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah — to exercise.

“When I was in Thailand, I went to the YMCA,” Kinsey said.

These diehards could recall how in the 1970s the Rochester Y was once the only game in town. It offered wrestling, boxing, weight lifting, speed bag, karate, volleyball and swimming. The pool would be so crowded there would be three to four people per lane swimming laps.

By the time Carlson was taking his last swims at the Y, there might be two to three people in the entire pool.

After graduating from college in 1970, Sorensen moved to Rochester to work at TSP architecture. He joined the Y within a couple of years of moving to Rochester.

A member for close to 50 years as well as a board member, he recalls how the YMCA was once “teeming with activity.”

The Rochester Area Family YMCA on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“I played racquetball at noon and sometimes at night, and I’ve used the facility ever since,” Sorensen said. “And I’ve seen it (over time) dwindle and struggle with finances.”

Carol Liebenow of Rochester began going to the Y after she became a grandmother. For the last 10 years, Liebenow has been able to keep her diabetes under control just by participating in cardio workouts and using the treadmill.

“I will miss the social part of it,” Liebenow said.

These members plan to start new routines at the RAC or 125Live, but they will miss their old ones.

“It’s going to mess up my routine now, because I’m a show-up-at-5-a.m. guy,” Sorensen said. “125Live opens at 5:30 a.m., so it’s close.”

“When you get old, that half hour makes a difference,” Carlson said.

“It’s part of life. It’s part of change,” Sorensen said. “It’s just the way it is.”

