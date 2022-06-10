YMCA sued for negligence regarding 2018 sexual assaults in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A lawsuit has been filed against the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities-Rochester YMCA by a 19-year-old Rochester woman who alleges the organization was negligent regarding several incidents of sexual assault against her.

According to the complaint, the woman, then 15, and her twin sister were sexually assaulted multiple times by a 15-year-old male in 2018.

The male pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in June 2019. The charge was related to at least one of the incidents the Rochester woman cites in her lawsuit.

“Defendant YMCA breached its duty of care and protection and failed to protect Plaintiff from harm by creating an unsafe environment where customers are inadequately supervised during routine activities carried out at the YMCA,” read part of the complaint.

The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester YMCA closed its doors earlier this year .