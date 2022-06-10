SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

YMCA sued for negligence regarding 2018 sexual assaults in Rochester

The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

Rochester Area Family YMCA
The Rochester Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
June 10, 2022 03:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A lawsuit has been filed against the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities-Rochester YMCA by a 19-year-old Rochester woman who alleges the organization was negligent regarding several incidents of sexual assault against her.

According to the complaint, the woman, then 15, and her twin sister were sexually assaulted multiple times by a 15-year-old male in 2018.

Also Read
Jeremiah John Dahl
Local
Dover man sentenced to more than 8 years for juvenile sex assault
Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, of Dover, was convicted for the third time Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting juveniles. This time he was sentenced to 102 months.
June 10, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
police lights
Minnesota
Ping from AirPods leads detectives to suspect in string of Twin Cities home burglaries
A Woodbury homeowner whose AirPods were stolen told police she used the “Find My” app on her Apple device to ping, or track, the earbuds to the area of 10th Street South in Minneapolis. Police went there and arrested a man later in the day, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint.
June 10, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Majed Issac Ijong
Local
Stewartville man sent to prison after violating probation sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old
Majed Issac Ilong, 28, of Stewartville, was giving an amended sentence of three years in prison after he repeatedly violated his probation.
June 10, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Load More

The male pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District court to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in June 2019. The charge was related to at least one of the incidents the Rochester woman cites in her lawsuit.

“Defendant YMCA breached its duty of care and protection and failed to protect Plaintiff from harm by creating an unsafe environment where customers are inadequately supervised during routine activities carried out at the YMCA,” read part of the complaint.

The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rochester YMCA closed its doors earlier this year .

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Red Wing man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dakota County crash
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township.
June 10, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
DoubleTree by Hilton
Members Only
Business
Turning hotel into student housing? It's an 'evolution' of downtown Rochester
DoubleTree by Hilton owner Andy Chafoulias described the decision to transform the longtime downtown Rochester hotel into freshmen housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students as a “difficult one."
June 10, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
ezgif.com-gif-maker (1).gif
Local
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency looks for volunteers to monitor state water
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is currently recruiting summer volunteers to monitor clarity of the state's lakes and rivers.
June 10, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Close up Wooden Law Gavel on the Table Court Courts
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in methamphetamine ring
Nicholas John Hanson, 38, of Rochester, is the last of nine people sentenced in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
June 10, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports