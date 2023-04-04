You like birdwatching? Answer Man has some easy options

Dear Answer Man: I recently read a story in the Post Bulletin about the peregrine falcons that nest and raise their young atop the Plummer Building. The story mentioned a live-stream available where you can watch the birds. Do you know of any other good birdwatching cameras I can follow to see what our feathered friends are up to? — Friend of the Feathered.

Dear Feathered,

First, I'm glad you enjoyed that story about Hattie and Orton and their clutch of eggs. They have been longtime Rochester residents, and Mayo Clinic has the video to prove it.

And witnesses by the thousands have tuned in to watch the birds sit on their eggs and raise their chicks after they've hatched.

But the webcam, at history/mayoclinic.org/falcon-program , is just one of many Minnesota-based websites where birds — particularly raptors — can be watched doing their bird business.

For example, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a long-running EagleCam at dnr.state.mn.us/features/webcams/eaglecam . The EagleCam, which is located in the Twin Cities, suffered some bad news over the weekend. Apparently, Sunday morning the nest fell, and the lone eaglet died. When the EagleCam was checked Sunday evening, Answer Man saw an adult eagle in the tree, as if sad and confused about the events of the day.

Despite Sunday's tragedy, the EagleCam, started by longtime DNR employee Lori Naumann, has been a success through the years.

According to a statement from Scott Mehus, director of education at the National Eagle Center, in 2021 and 2022 the “wildly successful” EagleCam's nesting season drew viewers from all 50 states and 127 countries with a total of 341,828 total viewers.

"All this has helped enormously to promote the protection, management, and appreciation of our nation's symbol, the bald eagle," Mehus said.

Of course, a great idea begets imitation. For about five years, the Eagle Center has operated its own camera, said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications for the Eagle Center.

A bald eagle is spotted along Buffalo (Wis.) County Road NN during a National Eagle Center tour in this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo. The National Eagle Center hosts one of many Minnesota-based webcams that feature raptors such as bald eagles. Post Bulletin file photo / Hailey Todd

"The default setting is that it pans back and forth along the river," Hahn said. "If we see something interesting, we can zoom in."

A couple of years ago, viewers watched as the camera followed the plight of a raccoon that found itself on an ice shelf with a bunch of eagles. There are also some nearby trees along the river that are favored resting spots for bald eagles. Hahn said the camera has some preset locations ready to be dialed in by Eagle Center staff.

Anyone wanting to see what's happening along the Mississippi River near the Eagle Center can visit the EagleWatch Cam at nationaleaglecenter.org/eaglewatch-cam .

Eagles tend to be more visible in winter, and mornings are a great time to check out the Eagle Center's webcam, though bald eagles can be active from sunup to sundown, he said.

Hahn added that the celebration to honor Naumann was this weekend during the Eagle Center's SOAR with the Eagles program. But if you missed the event, fear not. SOAR with the Eagles will return with its Summer Splash, June 23-25, and the Fall Flight, Sept., 21-23.

Answer Man can pluck up knowledge like an eagle grabbing a fish from the Mississippi. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .