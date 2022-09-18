Young Eagles Rally flying into Rochester Sept. 24

ROCHESTER — Volunteer pilots with the Experimental Aircraft Association of Southeast Minnesota are hosting a free flying experience for 8-17-year-olds on Sept. 24, 2022.

The Young Eagles Rally, from 8 a.m. to noon at Rochester International Airport, will offer education and aircraft rides to encourage aviation interest in the next generation. Registration is required, either online or at the event.

Attendees will learn about aircrafts, aeronautical maps, an inspection of the aircraft, control instruments and ground reference points. The flights are 15-20 minutes with additional time for questions following the flight, according to Dan Crandall, EAA member and coordinator of the event.

“Inspiring interest in aviation is the purpose of the Young Eagle flights, the program is the only one of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce young people in the world of aviation,” Crandall said in a release announcing the event.

The Young Eagles Rally will be held at Signature Flight Support, 7300 Brataas Drive SW. For more information, visit the Young Eagles website .