News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Young Eagles Rally flying into Rochester Sept. 24

b1225fbd9a9cac48b2b579a1ccd355ad.jpg
Draven Marquardt, 12, poses with pilot Tim Argo, with the Southeast Minnesota Flying Club, so his mom Tiffany Marquardt can take a photo before his first-ever flight during the 2018 Young Eagles Rally at the Rochester International Airport. More than 100 kids got to take a short flight over Rochester as part of the event.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
September 18, 2022 10:16 AM
ROCHESTER — Volunteer pilots with the Experimental Aircraft Association of Southeast Minnesota are hosting a free flying experience for 8-17-year-olds on Sept. 24, 2022.

The Young Eagles Rally, from 8 a.m. to noon at Rochester International Airport, will offer education and aircraft rides to encourage aviation interest in the next generation. Registration is required, either online or at the event.

Attendees will learn about aircrafts, aeronautical maps, an inspection of the aircraft, control instruments and ground reference points. The flights are 15-20 minutes with additional time for questions following the flight, according to Dan Crandall, EAA member and coordinator of the event.

“Inspiring interest in aviation is the purpose of the Young Eagle flights, the program is the only one of its kind, with the sole mission to introduce young people in the world of aviation,” Crandall said in a release announcing the event.

The Young Eagles Rally will be held at Signature Flight Support, 7300 Brataas Drive SW. For more information, visit the Young Eagles website .

