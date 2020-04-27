We are excited to be launching a redesigned PostBulletin.com with easier access to the news you love. When we launch the new website on Tuesday, April 28, you’ll be able to unlock access to unlimited content on the Post Bulletin website, and all sites within the Forum Communications news network, in just a few simple steps.
Steps towards accessing your updated news
Existing Digital Subscribers
If you already have an online Post Bulletin account that you use at PostBulletin.com today, your subscription will still be active. On Tuesday, April 28, we simply need you to register your account on the updated PostBulletin.com with the email address that is tied to your existing subscription. This will allow us to locate your subscription and successfully transition your account to the new PostBulletin.com.
Existing Print Subscribers
If you’re a print subscriber today but have never created an online or digital account on PostBulletin.com, on Tuesday, April 28, you’ll be able to unlock digital news access and benefits at PostBulletin.com/activate. By completing the prompts on screen and providing information tied to your print subscription, such as your telephone number and address, you’ll be able to connect your print account with a digital account at no additional charge.
New Subscribers/Members
If you’re not yet a subscriber in print or online, you can take advantage of introductory rates to gain unlimited access to all of our digital news and content and gain all the exclusive benefits of membership. On Tuesday, April 28, you will be able to view the print and digital subscription options available to you at PostBulletin.com/subscribe so you can support the future of local journalism.
Your subscription becomes a membership
We have been diligently working to enhance the quality of our news experiences, adding value for our loyal subscribers who support local journalism in our community. As part of that commitment to providing additional value, static subscriptions will be replaced with memberships, complete with many additional benefits, including:
Unlimited access to all sites within the Forum Communications news network
E-paper and archive access for all Forum Communications news brands
An improved user experience and more of the content you love
A preference center with easy access to customized email newsletters
Exclusive invitations to members-only discounts and events
Have questions or concerns about your account?
We’re here to help during this transition to ensure you keep getting the local news that matters to you. If you have any concerns or issues with your account, please contact our Member Services team at 1-800-562-1758 or memberservices@postbulletin.com.