Youth council member hopes to bolster STEM participation among girls

ROCHESTER — Rochester Olmsted Youth Council member Isha Kapoor has been selected as an innovator for the 2023-2024 Cohort for the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota Innovator Program.

The honor includes receiving a $2,500 grant, as well as online and in-person gatherings for leadership development, advocacy, and building community.

Kapoor, a Mayo High School junior, will focus her grant funding efforts to enhance science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) participation among girls, particularly those belonging to historically underrepresented students within the Rochester Public Schools system.

“We continue to be impressed with the youth we have in our community,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said in a statement announcing Kapoor's achievement. “Ms. Kapoor is a great example of the drive and commitment that exists in taking a hands-on approach to bettering our city.”

Kapoor has been working under the guidance of a Mayo Clinic physician researcher Wilson Gonsalves for the past two years, and has presented her work at regional, national, and international meetings and has received several awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on her research efforts, she was invited to serve as an officer for the Minnesota Junior Academy of Science in 2022. As a young female leader in STEM and a child of immigrant parents, Kapoor said she feels strongly about promoting a passion for STEM and leadership among young girls, particularly those from minority communities.

Kapoor said the grant will help continue efforts.

“The resources and funding from this grant will be utilized to promote engagement in STEM and leadership opportunities among young girls of color in my community,” she said. “I will specifically be working with students in middle school and in the first year of high school.

“For me personally, the grant will provide an amazing opportunity to receive direct coaching and mentorship from experts in the organization and refine my leadership skills. I am also excited about the prospect of networking with and learning from other ’innovators’ supported by the WFMN."

Olmsted County Commissioner Mark Thein, who serves as county representative with the local youth council, said he’s excited to see a member honored for work being done locally.

“Isha is a fine example of a young adult who is making a positive difference in Olmsted County,” he said. “When I think about the future, I am optimistic knowing we have young adults like Isha committed to making their communities a better place.”