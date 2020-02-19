Youths representing Minnesota’s First Congressional District are holding a town hall in Rochester on Friday to discuss the value of civic engagement in the current political era.
The event was rescheduled after being canceled by weather.
The town hall meeting, planned for 6 to 8 p.m., will be at the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE and has been organized by members of the Minnesota Youth Council.
The town hall panel includes Annika Schroeder, a Teen Council member; Rick Morris of the local Sierra Club chapter; and Kashanti Taylor, a co-chair of the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission.
The Minnesota Youth Council seeks to mobilize middle- and high-school students throughout the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy.
Members from each congressional district have been tasked with organizing a community town hall this year, with the youth determining the topic.