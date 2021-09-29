Youthful Byron hopes to be a team of the present: 'Definitely the future is now'

The Byron volleyball team is young and should have a bright future.

But the present also looks good.

The Bears’ starting lineup is made up of six underclassmen. But the youth movement hasn't prevented Byron from having a stellar 2021 season. That continued on Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22 home victory against Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Hiawatha Valley League play.

“We knew Zumbrota, as they often are, was going to be a tough defensive-minded team,” Byron coach Owen Hoegh said. “So to come out on top and have the result go in our favor in this one was great. It was just a great win.”

Z-M (9-4, 2-3 HVL) was coming off a confidence-boosting victory against third-ranked Cannon Falls a week earlier.

But like it has often this season, Byron managed to win close sets on Tuesday. In the process the Bears won their 13th straight match to improve to 14-1, 5-1 in the HVL.

“Definitely the future is now,” Byron sophomore Lauren Fjerstad said. “I think in this moment we have a good opportunity to do really, really well this season. Next year we have some young players returning so we have a really bright future, but also in the present.”

Despite Byron’s youth, the team has shown great composure this season. Even in close matches and sets, the Bears don’t seem to get very rattled.

“We’ve had some tough matches, and tight sets in actually every match we’ve had,” Hoegh said. “And we’ve been able to come out on top in a lot of those. That’s part of the experience that these girls are getting early in the year. Because we know when playoffs come we’re going to have plenty of sets that will be 20-20, and then it’s crunch time.”

“We do have a pretty young team, but I think we’re wise beyond our age in volleyball,” Fjerstad said. “We just want to play volleyball so bad and we put in a lot of effort outside of practice to make sure we’re sacrificing for our team at all times.”

Hoegh said this year’s Byron team has a more balanced attack at the net than teams of the recent past. The top hitters at the net have been junior twins Gabrielle and Sophia Gartner, Fjerstad and fellow sophomore Alexis Nelson. With freshman Clara Hoegh guiding the way as the setter, the Bears run a quick and efficient offense.

“It helps to have awesome hitters,” coach Hoegh said. “And tremendous defenders and passers, and Clara has been a really great connector setting the ball.”

“I love it, and they’re all so versatile,” Clara Hoegh said. “They can hit whatever I tell them to and they all play back row. It's just a lot of trust and whatever you tell them to do, they’re going to do it and have fun with it.”

Part of the fun this Byron team has is off the court. Fjerstad said the players are very close and they do a lot of bonding activities away from school.

“We’re more like a family than a team,” Fjerstad said. “We spend a lot of time with each other outside of practice and just have fun. I think that helps our connection quite a bit and through that we’ve gotten really, really strong.”

Clara Hoegh said the outside bonding makes it easier for the players to communicate on the court.

Byron’s Makana Schroeder (13) hits the ball during a girls volleyball game agains Zumbrota-Mazeppa Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Byron High School in Byron. Byron won the match 3-1. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“We hang out and we’re friends,” she said. “That just helps on the court, being connected with everybody.”

Coach Hoegh said a big reason for the team’s success on the court is the hard work the team puts in during practice.

“And they’re trying to compete very hard with teammates during practice,” he said. “That’s just a tremendous help. I know we do play a lot of underclassmen, but our seniors have been tremendous on the court on game day and on the practice court, too. That’s been really helpful.”

There is an added fourth class for the volleyball playoffs this year. But in the postseason, Byron will still have tough opposition in the eight-team Section 1AAA field, which includes perennial state powers Stewartville and Kasson-Mantorville.

“We’ll just play hard for as long as we can and hopefully we’ll be playing for a long time,” Clara Hoegh said. “We just have a lot of fun playing together.”

Byron 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#19#18#25#22

Byron#25#25#20#25

Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 1 assist, 23 digs, 1 ace; Cora Ohm 6 kills, 2 blocks; Megan Jasperson 7 digs, 1 ace; Torey Stencel 17 assists, 11 digs; Rylee Nelson 8 kills, 21 assists, 21 digs, 2 blocks, 4 aces; Rianne Buck 7 digs; Katie Keach 1 dig; Addie Voxland 6 kills, 5 digs, 1 block; Megan Schoenfelder 10 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Natalie Dykes 13 kills, 3 blocks; Lilly Mehrkens 4 kills.

Byron: Alydia Frericks 3 digs; Clara Hoegh 1 kill, 31 assists, 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Gabrielle Gartner 11 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks, 1 ace; Sophia Gartner 9 kills, 11 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Alexis Nelson 5 kills, 3 assists, 15 digs, 4 blocks, 1 ace; Lauren Fjerstad 12 kills, 16 digs, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Makana Schroeder 2 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs, 2 blocks.

