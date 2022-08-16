SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Tuesday, August 16

News | Local
Zollman Zoo welcomes gray wolf pups

The 17-week-old siblings were introduced to the public on Saturday.

Two wolf pups find food on the ground at the Zollman Zoo and Nature Center near Byron, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
By Dené K. Dryden
August 16, 2022 02:15 PM
BYRON, Minn. — There are two new furry faces at Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo.

On Saturday, two 17-week-old gray wolf pups were put on exhibit. The siblings, one male and one female, were born at Bear Country USA wildlife park in Rapid City, South Dakota. Zollman naturalist Megan Long says each wolf currently weighs between 35 and 40 pounds.

“People in the community are really excited to see them,” said Long.

The pups are now neighbors to the zoo’s 13-year-old female wolf. Long said she also joined the zoo as a pup with her brother, who died earlier this year. A fence separates the adult wolf from the pups; because the adult wolf is getting older and the wolves come from different packs, zoo staff aren’t sure if all three will eventually share an enclosure.

Zollman Zoo does not name its animals.

For now, the pups are getting to know their new home.

“All of our animals get different types of enrichment every day,” Long said. “One of those is toys, which look a lot different than what you’d probably give your pets at home. We have big tires and fire hoses, funny things like that.”

Zoo staff also have an enrichment cabinet where they can grab spices, croutons, deodorant and other smelly substances that they can put into the pups’ enclosure for them to smell and roll in.

“It’ll be really fun to see what these guys’ favorite thing is, because each animal has their own favorite type of enrichment,” Long said.

“They’ve been looking over the whole exhibit before going to their food,” naturalist Anna Houston added.

A wolf pup investigates a blue tub at the Zollman Zoo & Nature Center near Byron, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

Behind the wolves’ enclosure, construction continues on the zoo’s new nature center . The 13,000-square-foot building will give staff triple the space they have now to lead on-site classes and activities. It’s projected to be complete this fall.

“Our Friends of Oxbow group has done a lot of fundraising for us, and they’re still working on even more,” Long said. “They helped to sponsor a lot for the animals at the zoo, and they sponsored our wolves, which is pretty cool.”

A wolf pup sniffs the ground in its enclosure at the Zollman Zoo & Nature Center near Byron, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin

