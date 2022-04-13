Zoning change for potential Rochester Township sand mine sees support

ROCHESTER – A zoning change requested to make way for a proposed Rochester Township sand mine received support Tuesday, with the expectation that added scrutiny is on the horizon.

“I understand the homeowners’ concerns, and I think we should address those, but I don’t think the zoning is where we address those,” Rochester Township Zoning Commission member Colin Patterson.

Through two meetings – one in February and a second Tuesday night – neighbors of the proposed 15.6-acre mining site south and east of Salem Road and just west of Old Valley Road, voiced concerns and questions about the proposed operation’s timeline, access to the site and potential impacts to water quality and flooding.

Roger Ihrke of the Township Cooperative Planning Association said many of the concerns are issues to address after property owner Mark Leitzen of Leitzen Sand and Gravel applies for a permit to develop the mine, since a zoning change cannot be made with specific conditions.

A zoning change would merely mean the operation would be possible, if the appropriate permits are obtained.

Bill Tointon of WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying said the mining operation is only part of the plan for an overall 73-acre property Leitzen purchased for $860,000 in December.

The mine operation will eventually create a pond for the site, which will be developed with 17 residential lots.

As a result, Tointen said Leitzen is motivated to make sure the surrounding land is protected.

“They don’t want to damage that,” he said of the planned development site.

While a zoning change doesn’t allow mining work to start, it would create a path for further study and planning.

Tointon said in February that work toward a permit request could take up to 18 months to complete, since added floodplain study will be required.

Also uncertain is how long the mine will operate.

Leitzen said it would depend on his company’s ability to land contracts that would require the sand for construction projects, but he estimated mining could be completed in four to five years, once it starts.

Ihrke pointed out a future township permit to operate the mine could be approved with a deadline to complete operations. Any permit would likely also address hours of operation and other restrictions sought to reduce the impact on surrounding neighbors.

One likely condition is already being discussed with Olmsted County Public Works, which has raised concerns about creating a new access point on Salem Road.

In an email to Leitzen, Tointon and others, Olmsted County Traffic Engineer Nick Sanford said the current access at Salem Road Court would need to be closed to open another nearby point.

A proposal would connect Marion Road Court to a new road developed for the mining operation and future residential development before reaching Salem Road. The proposal would eliminate potential truck traffic passing existing homes on Marion Road Court.

Ihrke said how that unfolds will likely be determined by the county as permits are issued for the mining operation, if the zoning is approved.

With unanimous support from the township’s planning commission, the Rochester Township Board is slated to review the zoning request and make a final decision during its 7 p.m. meeting Thursday at the township hall, 4111 11th Ave. SW.

