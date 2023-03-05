99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Zoning change for proposed Bakery Flats project heads to Rochester Council

Rochester City Council members are being asked to approve change that would allow new uses for site of former Rochester Bread Company.

Bakery Flats 2.jpg
A preliminary space plan, or "massing exhibit," for a potential apartment complex at 300 11th Ave. NW was submitted to Rochester Community Development as part of a request to change zoning at the site.
Contributed / CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 05, 2023 07:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council members will be asked Monday whether the site of a former bakery is the right fit for a new apartment complex.

A request to redefine acceptable uses for the nearly 2-acre property at 300 11th Ave. NW seeks to make way for redevelopment that would potentially create a 210-unit rental complex dubbed Bakery Flats .

The site currently houses a variety of office space, but the four-story building was originally constructed in 1928 by The Rochester Bread Co., and it operated as a bakery through 1986.

Also Read
Minnesota Xtreme Gracyn.JPG
Local
'It shows they care': Rochester dads and daughters enhance their cheerleading skills
“Sometimes, unfortunately, with cheerleading being a primarily female sport there’s a lot of moms around but seeing the dads around and wanting to be involved too is really fun," said Annie DeBolt.
March 04, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
4db4b2ff4b0bce3095cea6769d759b8f.jpg
Local
Jewish holiday Purim to be celebrated by Chabad on Monday
The costume-themed event celebrates a decree ending the extermination of Jewish people throughout the Persian empire.
March 04, 2023 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons
Peterson is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for December. Nominate your favorite teacher with the attached form in the story.
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The Prow Co., which purchased the site in 1990, plans to replace the building with the proposed apartment complex if the zoning change is approved. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 last month to recommend the change.

If the council approves the request, the site would convert from a light-industrial designation to a high-density residential classification.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that in mind, the property owners have submitted “massing exhibits” showing how much space on the site would be filled by the proposed apartment complex, as well as how much space a new office or warehouse would take on the site.

office building massing.jpg
A "massing exhibit" shows how a new office building would fit on the site of the former Rochester Bakery Co. site near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northwest and Civic Center Drive.
Contributed / CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.

Replacing the existing building with an office or warehouse would be acceptable options under the current zoning classification, and the examples provided by Prow show that more of the existing property would be used by surface parking to meet the needs of the buildings.

The preliminary proposal for an apartment complex calls for the potential creation of approximately 140 interior parking spaces, with the structure shielded on at least two sides by ground-floor, townhome-style rental units.

Bakery Flats 1.jpg
A preliminary space plan, or "massing exhibit," for a potential apartment complex at 300 11th Ave. NW was submitted to Rochester Community Development as part of a request to change zoning at the site.
Contributed / CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.

Jose Rivas of CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc., which was contracted by The Prow Co., said early proposals call for 20 townhome units and 190 upper level apartment units in an anticipated eight-story structure.

Work on actual building designs are waiting on the zoning decision, and Rivas said design of the building will take months, with the hope of construction starting in the fall.

Once complete, the plans for the building will face another staff review, with a required neighborhood meeting being held before an application can be submitted. The review will determine whether building permits can be issued.

So far, the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association has supported plans for the zoning change, but two nearby property owners voiced concerns about potential traffic changes with a new use.

Residents will have another opportunity to weigh in on the proposed zoning change during a public hearing at the City Council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, prior to a potential council decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the council will also:

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of March 6 include:

Rochester

  • City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.
  • Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.
  • Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.
  • Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

  • Administrative Committee, 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.
  • Physical Development Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.
  • Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the Government Center.
  • Board of County Commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.
  • Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Public Works, 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester.
  • Zoning Board of Adjustment, 6:30 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

  • School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Alejandro 42.JPG
Exclusive
Health
Guatemalan family makes the most of Mayo Clinic trips for son's treatment
March 05, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_9760 (2).JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Preston poet sees first book as sweet victory over hard times
March 04, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Police lights crash report
Local
Altura woman injured in Friday night crash on Highway 14
March 04, 2023 08:38 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Caledonia/Houston's Tucker Ginther takes tough love to a state wrestling title
March 05, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Sports
Oh, four-peat's sake: Familiar faces help Rochester Grizzlies lock up another division championship
March 05, 2023 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Dover-Eyota's Kellen and Gust complete childhood dream, go out on top together
March 04, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 4, 2023
March 04, 2023 11:30 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott