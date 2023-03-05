Zoning change for proposed Bakery Flats project heads to Rochester Council

ROCHESTER — Rochester City Council members will be asked Monday whether the site of a former bakery is the right fit for a new apartment complex.

A request to redefine acceptable uses for the nearly 2-acre property at 300 11th Ave. NW seeks to make way for redevelopment that would potentially create a 210-unit rental complex dubbed Bakery Flats .

The site currently houses a variety of office space, but the four-story building was originally constructed in 1928 by The Rochester Bread Co., and it operated as a bakery through 1986.

The Prow Co., which purchased the site in 1990, plans to replace the building with the proposed apartment complex if the zoning change is approved. The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 last month to recommend the change.

If the council approves the request, the site would convert from a light-industrial designation to a high-density residential classification.

With that in mind, the property owners have submitted “massing exhibits” showing how much space on the site would be filled by the proposed apartment complex, as well as how much space a new office or warehouse would take on the site.

A "massing exhibit" shows how a new office building would fit on the site of the former Rochester Bakery Co. site near the intersection of 11th Avenue Northwest and Civic Center Drive. Contributed / CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.

Replacing the existing building with an office or warehouse would be acceptable options under the current zoning classification, and the examples provided by Prow show that more of the existing property would be used by surface parking to meet the needs of the buildings.

The preliminary proposal for an apartment complex calls for the potential creation of approximately 140 interior parking spaces, with the structure shielded on at least two sides by ground-floor, townhome-style rental units.

A preliminary space plan, or "massing exhibit," for a potential apartment complex at 300 11th Ave. NW was submitted to Rochester Community Development as part of a request to change zoning at the site. Contributed / CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.

Jose Rivas of CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc., which was contracted by The Prow Co., said early proposals call for 20 townhome units and 190 upper level apartment units in an anticipated eight-story structure.

Work on actual building designs are waiting on the zoning decision, and Rivas said design of the building will take months, with the hope of construction starting in the fall.

Once complete, the plans for the building will face another staff review, with a required neighborhood meeting being held before an application can be submitted. The review will determine whether building permits can be issued.

So far, the Slatterly Park Neighborhood Association has supported plans for the zoning change, but two nearby property owners voiced concerns about potential traffic changes with a new use.

Residents will have another opportunity to weigh in on the proposed zoning change during a public hearing at the City Council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, prior to a potential council decision.

During the meeting, the council will also:



Consider transferring an agreement related to the former Rochester armory, known as The Castle, to David Arnett of Arnett Enterprises LLC, who is seeking to buy the former city building. The agreement requires community-based activation of the building through Feb. 28, 2024.

Discuss a proposal to establish a Sustainability and Resiliency Commission , which could replace the city’s Energy Commission.

