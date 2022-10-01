Zoning change request for proposed Folwell neighborhood rowhome project returning to Rochester City Council

ROCHESTER — A planned zoning change for a proposed rowhome development in the Folwell neighborhood will return to the Rochester City Council on Monday.

The request comes more than a year after the council voted 4-3 on May 17, 2021, to allow two lots near Saint Marys Hospital to be rezoned, potentially making way for the development of 12 proposed rowhomes.

The zoning on the 0.44-acre property at the intersection of Sixth Street and 14th Avenue Southwest has traditionally been designated for single-family homes.

The council vote to allow added housing types on the merged lots was overturned in June by Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Troy Timmerman, who determined a lack of an official report from the city’s planning and zoning commission to the council prior to the vote violated the process.

Community Development staff have maintained the 2021 approval followed standard practices, but developer Ben Kall and his company, Legacy Capital 02 LLC, opted to restart the approval process for rezoning the property, which has already been merged into a single lot with the existing home removed.

The new request was filed in July, and the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-2 on Sept. 14, 2022, to recommend the zoning change, and a commission report was filed with the city clerk two days later and sent to council members, in an effort to ensure Timmerman’s concerns are addressed.

The proposed development remains as it was presented during the previous discussion. It plans new housing options on 14th Avenue Southwest, which includes the Berkman Apartments, the John E. Herman Home and Treatment Facility and 15-unit Cottage Grove rental complex, west of the hospital.

Kall, a former planning and zoning commission member, said the goal is to provide additional housing options, while also landing on a design that provides a transition from the residential area to the more dense housing and commercial spaces to the north.

Neighbors have raised concerns about traffic and increased housing density related to the proposed size of the project, which isn’t under review Monday, since the decision facing the council is whether to allow a zoning change that could allow development of more than single-family homes on the site.

Neighbors and others will have the opportunity to present arguments for or against the proposed change during a public hearing planned before the City Council acts on the request.

During the Sept. 14 planning and zoning commission review, neighbor Susan Wescott cited concerns about proposed design, the impact to the neighborhood’s character, removal of trees and lack of public benefit, which she said are shared by others.

“This is a widespread opposition, and people are not happy with it,” she said, pointing to 500 signatures that were gathered when the zoning change was initially proposed.

The hearing is part of the council’s regular 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Oct. 3 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Airport Commission, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the administration conference room of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 101 of the Mayo Civic Center.

Olmsted County



Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the Government Center.

Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.

Planning Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

