Zoning change requested to replace former Rochester bakery with apartment complex

ROCHESTER — A nearly 2-acre property that once housed a well-known bakery in northwest Rochester is being eyed as a new residential site.

“This property is ideally located for development,” said Jose Rivas of CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc. of the former Rochester Bread Co. site at 300 11th Ave. NW.

The site is bordered by the Zumbro River to the south and a city park to the east and commercial district to the north, which Rivas said enhances options for the residential space.

The property is currently owned and operated by The Prow Co., which hired CRW to design a potential apartment complex.

The actual design of what could be a 210-unit complex dubbed Bakery Flats remains in the concept phase as the Prow is seeking a zoning change for the site.

The current light industrial zoning would allow the owner to build a variety of commercial options on the site, including fast-food and retail uses, but Bill Tointon, land development director for WSE Massey Engineering and Surveying Ltd., said the status will need to be changed for the proposed project.

A change to an R4 residential zone has been submitted and is under city staff review ahead of future public hearings with the Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission and Rochester City Council.

“The density that is allowed in the R4 district is the only density really for residential use that makes sense for the amount of housing we can provide,” Rivas told a group of 12 residents during a Jan.12 neighborhood meeting.

He said the size of the building will be limited by several factors, including the lot size, required landscaping and the number of parking spaces that will be available in a planned two-story parking structure.

The concept presented to neighbors would create a total of 20 individual townhome units along 11th Avenue and the Zumbro River, with as many as 190 apartments on six upper-level floors, creating a potential eight-story structure.

The residential space would be created in a C-shape, surrounding two floors of parking that would be topped with green space overlooking the nearby city park and river.

Up to 2,500 square feet of retail space could be designed on the main floor of the north side of the building, which Rivas said would likely cater to apartment residents or the nearby neighborhood.

“It could be in support of the building, like a fitness center for the residents,” he said. “That would qualify as a commercial space. It could be a malt shop or a coffee shop.”

Neighbors attending the meeting voiced support for the change, citing a potential for improved safety with the addition of more residents in the area and townhomes that provide direct first-floor entrances.

“I’m hopeful that this project will make the intersection of 11th Avenue and Civic Center Drive more pedestrian friendly,” said Laurel Podulke-Smith, an Olmsted County commissioner who lives within walking distance of the proposed development.

A preliminary space plan and concept for a potential apartment complex at 300 11th Ave. NW was submitted to Rochester Community Development as part of a request to change zoning at the site. CRW Architecture + Design Group Inc.

Additionally, Brad Krehbiel, president and CEO of the nearby Home Federal Savings Bank, said he anticipates the new use will put an end to questionable activity bank cameras have logged in the empty parking lots at night.

“I think it will be a much better thing for the neighborhood,” he said, adding: “There’s a lot of potential here, but I think it’s being wasted by how it’s being used now.”

Some residents, however, are concerned the change will mean another disconnect to city history.

The building constructed in 1928 initially produced “Star” bread , before being leased to Continental Bakery Co., which produced Wonder Bread at the site for nearly three decades.

The Rochester Bread Company location at 300 11th Ave. NW. Contributed / History Center of Olmsted County

“It has an extensive history in the Rochester area for a number of reasons,” Rochester resident Barb Hudson told the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission recently, pointing to the city’s milling and agricultural roots.

The existing building was designed by local architect Harold Crawford in the art deco style and Hudson, who is a former Heritage Preservation Commission member, said that adds to the building’s significance.

The building is not listed on the city’s inventory of potential landmark properties, but Hudson, along with Rochester resident John Kruesel, said that doesn’t change the view of residents who consider it a landmark.

Kruesel said the building has been renovated over the years, but said elements of the historic design remain in place and should be considered in any future use.

“If it doesn’t have some elements of the past, I think it would be very unfortunate for the landmark that it still remains,” he said.

The design of the building won’t be a factor connected to the zoning decision that will be presented to the planning and zoning commission following city staff review.

Initial reviews of the zoning request are slated to be finalized by Feb. 3, and Tointon said the process typically takes 45 days.

Rivas said the design of the building will take months, if the zoning change is approved, and construction could start as early as the fall, if final plans are approved by the city staff.