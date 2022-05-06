Zumbro Education District brings back Activity Day after two year absence

BYRON — After a two year absence, the Zumbro Education District hosted its Activity Day on Friday, giving young students a chance to compete in a handful of fun, outdoor competitions.

The Zumbro Education District provides services to seven mainstream school districts, including Byron, Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island, Stewartville and Triton. It works with students with a range of disabilities and needs, from hearing and vision issues to those with cognitive disabilities.

"A big push for this is socialization ... to get these kids out and about. A lot of them may never have run on a track before," said Patrick Gordon, executive director of ZED. "That's really what it's designed for, students who have mobility issues, and cognitive issues."

Gordon also described the event as a "track/field" day for students who can't typically take part in similar events at their mainstream schools.

If it hadn't been for the two-year break because of the pandemic, this would have been the 32 year of the event.

The day started with a "parade," giving the students from each member district a chance to walk around the track with banners representing where they were from. Students from Byron Middle School, which is where the event was held, cheered the ZED students on.

From there, there was a series of races on the track.

"There's going to be smoke on his shoes; he's a fast one," one of the helpers said as a group of students raced down the track.

After the races, the students dispersed into a series of other activities: hurdle jumping, bean bag toss, jump rope, a bounce castle, and more.

"It allows her to do some stuff that she's probably never done before. I don't think I've ever had her in a bounce house or anything like that," said Lisa Motts who was at the event with first-grader Millie Motts. "It's neat to see her do that."

Madelyn Schmalz admires her medal after a race at Byron Middle School on Friday May 6, 2022, during the Zumbro Education District Activity Day. Jordan Shearer | Post Bulletin

Eden Fellows competes in a race at Byron Middle School on Friday, May 6, 2022 during the Zumbro Activity Day. Jordan Shearer | Post Bulletin

Levi Becchetti shows off his medal after a race Friday, May 6, 2022 at Byron Middle School during the Zumbro Education District Activity Day. Jordan Shearer | Post Bulletin

Abby Woslager plays a round of bean bag toss Friday, May 6, 2022 at Byron Middle School during the Zumbro Education District Activity Day. Jordan Shearer | Post Bulletin