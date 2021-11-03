Zumbro Falls woman hurt Wednesday in crash with cargo truck

A Zumbro Falls woman was injured Wednesday morning when her car and a cargo truck collided on U.S. Highway 63 in Farmington Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol was called about 8:30 a.m. to U.S. Highway 63 and White Bridge Road Northeast/Minnesota Highway 247 for a two vehicle crash.

A2014 International Straight Truck was eastbound on White Bridge Road and a 2004 Buick Regal was northbound on Highway 63 when the two vehicles collided, according to the patrol's report.

The driver of the Buick, 26-year-old Cassandra Jean Tiedemann, suffered non-life threatening injures. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hosptial-Saint Marys.

The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Hassanur Ahmed Gessod, of Minneapolis, was uninjured.

Both were wearing seat belts.