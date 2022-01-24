SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Zumbro Valley Medical Society recognizes work of The Landing MN’s staff and volunteers

Society will present annual community service award Tuesday, citing nonprofit's dedication and commitment to serving people experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

Zumbro Valley Medical Society logo
Zumbro Valley Medical Society
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 24, 2022 08:32 AM
ROCHESTER – Zumbro Valley Medical Society will present The Landing MN staff and volunteers with its 2021 Community Service Award on Tuesday.

The award recognizes the nonprofit’s dedication and commitment to serving people experiencing homelessness in the Rochester community.

The community service award recognizes non-physicians who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and quantifiable results in elevating the general health of the community.

“ZVMS recognizes – and is grateful for – the many ways that The Landing MN staff and volunteers have provided assistance, guidance, and support to those facing homelessness within the Rochester community,” Beth Kangas, Zumbro Valley Medical Society executive director, wrote in a statement announcing the award. “In particular, ZVMS appreciates the efforts and willingness of The Landing MN to attend to the health needs of unsheltered individuals, through their partnership with the Mayo Clinic community paramedics, an onsite general health clinic, and the involvement of Winona State University nursing students and Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine medical students.”

The award will be presented during the medical society’s annual meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting, which is being held virtually, also will feature a keynote speaker, a physician and trustee of the American Medical Association.

The local medical society, founded in 1934, is a non-profit professional membership organization representing 3,000 physicians and medical students in southeast Minnesota.

The society will also present awards to members for their accomplishments and contributions to medicine and community health in 2021.

