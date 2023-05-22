Zumbrota boy called in fake bomb threat to Apache Mall

ROCHESTER — A Zumbrota boy was identified by police as the person who reported a false bomb threat at Apache Mall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

At around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, a person called Apache Mall security reporting a bomb threat, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. Rochester Police were notified and swept the mall with explosive-sniffing dogs and found no explosive devices.

A 14-year-old boy was identified as the caller. He remains in the custody of his mother.