Zumbrota boy called in fake bomb threat to Apache Mall
The 14-year-old boy remains at home with his mother.
ROCHESTER — A Zumbrota boy was identified by police as the person who reported a false bomb threat at Apache Mall on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
At around 1:50 p.m. Sunday, a person called Apache Mall security reporting a bomb threat, Capt. Casey Moilanen said. Rochester Police were notified and swept the mall with explosive-sniffing dogs and found no explosive devices.
A 14-year-old boy was identified as the caller. He remains in the custody of his mother.
