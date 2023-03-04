99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Zumbrota-Mazeppa teacher Susan Peterson uses music for life lessons

Peterson is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for December. Nominate your favorite teacher with the attached form in the story.

December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Susan Peterson, choir director at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, conducts class Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 04, 2023 11:00 AM

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — Susan Peterson was planning on becoming an accountant until one day during her senior year of high school when she got the chance to lead the seventh-grade choir. That changed everything.

Now in her 21st year of teaching at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, the choir director has been involved with both music and education ever since graduating college. And during that time, she has taught everyone from kindergartners to seniors on the verge of graduation, instilling all with a love for music as well as some deeper principles she hopes her students will take with them throughout life.

"I have always loved playing piano and singing," Peterson said. "But in teaching, I get to share that love with my students and create a domino effect that will go on for generations."

Peterson has been with Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools for her entire career as an educator.

Although her schedule varies, her day generally begins at 8 a.m. with 54 students in the junior high choir. Then there's high school solo-ensemble lessons. By the fourth hour, she's directing a high school choir of 78 students. After lunch, she leads a couple rotations of 20 first-grade students. The rest of the day is for voice lessons.

She wants her students to gain a knowledge and appreciation for a variety of types of music. She also wants them to be able to share music throughout their lives.

Fellow teacher Dorothy Anderly said Peterson routinely takes her students and their music beyond the classroom, performing at nursing homes, banks and Veterans Day memorials. Every two years, she takes the choir to perform out of state.

December Teacher of the Month - Susan Peterson
Susan Peterson, choir director at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School, poses with students after being recognized as the Post Bulletin's December Teacher of the Month on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Zumbrota.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

"Whether (students are) 6 or 16 years old, Susan creates enthusiasm in these students for learning and appreciating music throughout their lives," Anderly said about Peterson. "The students' love and respect for Susan is very evident."

There's a lot more to be learned from music than the music itself. Peterson said it helps students develop work ethic, empathy, a "strive and desire bigger than one person," resilience and cultural awareness.

And sometimes, the lessons are as simple as being kind and striving for self improvement.

"I really believe that I teach life lessons through music," Peterson said. "I share my mistakes and triumphs with my students to show that they can achieve through their mistakes and failures too."

Nominate your favorite teacher by downloading and mailing the form below:

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
