Zumbrota woman accused of sexually assaulting client at Rochester treatment center

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Zumbrota woman is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an inpatient adult male client at a Rochester treatment center late last year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Amber Ann Wenger is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies. Her charges include penetration and contact by someone in a prohibited occupational relationship.

She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22, 2023.

Minnesota statute states that people in certain occupations cannot have sexual relationship s with people they take care of or oversee. In this case, Wenger was a recovery specialist at a treatment center while the man was a resident at the center seeking treatment.

The treatment center is not named in the complaint.

According to the criminal complaint:

Wenger told law enforcement that she gave the man a cell phone so they could continue to talk, left notes in his room for him to call her and that she sexually assaulted him inside the facility.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was initially notified of the incidents through a Minnesota Adult Abuse report where the man said he had been sexually assaulted by Wenger.

Wenger gave him gifts like CBD vape pens, the man told law enforcement, reporting she sexually assaulted him over a half dozen times.

She told the man that if they were caught that he would be kicked out of treatment, he told a Sheriff's Office investigator.

Wenger met the man in October 2022 and law enforcement first spoke with the man in November 2022.