STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Zumbrota woman accused of sexually assaulting client at Rochester treatment center

The woman is accused of grooming him with gifts and telling him he would be kicked out of the treatment center if anyone found out about the sexual assaults.

Gavel court crime stock
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 19, 2023 10:04 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A 34-year-old Zumbrota woman is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting an inpatient adult male client at a Rochester treatment center late last year, according to new charges filed in Olmsted County District Court.

Amber Ann Wenger is charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, both felonies. Her charges include penetration and contact by someone in a prohibited occupational relationship.

She is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 22, 2023.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 19, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Greta Wright
Local
Trip to 'Nationals' helps Kasson-Mantorville student bring love of music to others
Since going to Nationals, Greta Wright performed in a choir of nearly 1,000 singers at the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College.
January 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Allison Carpenter
Local
Rochester library's social worker program extended three months
The program to provide access to social service connections through an embedded social worker at the public library was extended to help people get through the winter.
January 18, 2023 06:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Minnesota statute states that people in certain occupations cannot have sexual relationship s with people they take care of or oversee. In this case, Wenger was a recovery specialist at a treatment center while the man was a resident at the center seeking treatment.

The treatment center is not named in the complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the criminal complaint:

Wenger told law enforcement that she gave the man a cell phone so they could continue to talk, left notes in his room for him to call her and that she sexually assaulted him inside the facility.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was initially notified of the incidents through a Minnesota Adult Abuse report where the man said he had been sexually assaulted by Wenger.

Wenger gave him gifts like CBD vape pens, the man told law enforcement, reporting she sexually assaulted him over a half dozen times.

She told the man that if they were caught that he would be kicked out of treatment, he told a Sheriff's Office investigator.

Wenger met the man in October 2022 and law enforcement first spoke with the man in November 2022.

Related Topics: OLMSTED COUNTY DISTRICT COURTPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAROCHESTER
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: January 15-21, 2023
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
January 19, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 19, 2023 07:33 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
West End Salon and MedSpa
Health
'A really big thing now': Rochester estheticians share how online skin care trends affect their work
From seeing younger clients to performing more advanced treatments, skin care professionals around Rochester are noticing the effects of popular skin care content on TikTok and Instagram.
January 19, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
New Bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Business
New Catholic media studio to open in downtown Rochester
Bishop Robert Barron's Word on Fire Catholic media organization filed for a Rochester building permit this week for a “Word on Fire Rochester Studio Facility on the second floor of the Wells Fargo building” at 21 First St. SW.
January 18, 2023 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger