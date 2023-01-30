6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
Zumbrota woman charged with hitting building while drunk driving is released pending court date

The woman denied hitting anything. Her vehicle, with a 20-month-old child secured in a car seat, was found disabled in the middle of the street. A judge released her on her own recognizance.

Ashley Rayann Bates
Ashley Rayann Bates.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
By Mark Wasson
January 30, 2023 09:58 AM
RED WING — A 30-year-old Zumbrota woman is accused of hitting two parked cars and a building while driving under the influence with her 20-month-old child in the vehicle, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court.

Ashley Rayann Bates is facing a gross misdemeanor charge of endangering a child, two gross misdemeanor charges driving while impaired and damage to an unattended vehicle without notifying the victim or police, a misdemeanor.

She appeared before District Kevin Mark Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, where she was released on her own recognizance provided she abstain from alcohol and drugs and agreed to an alcohol monitoring device. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2023.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer with the Zumbrota Police Department were dispatched to the corner of Main Street South and Fifth Street East Jan. 26, 2023, around 9:44 p.m. where they found a Ford Explorer leaning towards the passenger side in the middle of the street.

Bates, the driver of the vehicle, stepped out of the vehicle while it was still running and explained to the officer in slurred speech that she was just picking her son up from daycare.

Witnesses told law enforcement that Bates' vehicle had struck two parked cars and a building on Main Street South.

Her 20-month-old son was in the vehicle.

Bates denied the crashes and told an officer that she had consumed two alcoholic drinks.

She failed multiple field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test showed her with a .178 blood alcohol level.

Bates was arrested for driving while impaired and transported to the Goodhue Adult Detention Center. A more accurate breath test returned a .17 blood alcohol level for her around 10:35 p.m.

The complaint does not list any injuries.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
