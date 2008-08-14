m4274 BC-MN-3MLandfill-Cleanu 08-14 0219 routed by tamara

Minn. panel to hear report on 3M landfill cleanup

Eds: APNewsNow.

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota legislative committee will hear progress reports on health studies and cleanup efforts related to pollution from a 3M landfill.

The East Metro PFC Oversight Working Group is a special legislative committee set up to keep track of the results of contamination of water supplies from a landfill owned by 3M.

The company made perfluourochemicals or PFCs for more than 50 years at its plant along the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of health is tracking some area residents for possible health problems and monitoring the effectiveness of water filters installed in homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is supervising the landfill’s closing.

Both agencies will report their progress to the legislative committee Thursday at Woodbury City Hall.

———

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mpr.org