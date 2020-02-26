Mayo High School reports cases of whooping cough
Post Bulletin staff reports
ROCHESTER — An Olmsted County Public Health Services official informed families and school administrators on Wednesday that there were confirmed cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, at Mayo High School.
The letter to the school community, which was written by Disease Control Specialist Maggie Winkel, informed parents and guardians that their children were “considered to have had an exposure.” However, it did not indicate how many confirmed cases there were at the school.
The letter said The Minnesota Department of Health recommends children be tested for pertussis if they have a cough that lasts for seven days or more.
Early symptoms of whooping cough may present themselves as similar to those of the common cold, such as a runny nose, possible low-grade fever, and a mild cough. The cough will develop after a week or two.
“The cough occurs in bursts and may end with a high-pitched whooping sound and sometimes vomiting. Between bursts of coughing, the person appears well,” Winkel said in the letter.
Winkel also said in the letter that whooping cough can last four to six weeks and may result in pneumonia, especially in infants. The coughs are more common at night. There are two vaccines that can help prevent whooping cough.
The Department of Health recommends people with the whooping cough stay home until they have “taken antibiotics for at least five full days and are no longer infectious to others.”
According to the Department of Health, there have been 10 confirmed or probable cases of whooping cough reported in Olmsted County and one case reported in Fillmore County in 2020 as of Feb. 14. There were a total of 44 cases throughout the state as of Feb. 14.
