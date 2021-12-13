SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Minnesota Pardon Board commutes in-custody sentence for woman who drowned newborn baby

The three-member panel voted unanimously to allow the woman who'd been involved in an abusive relationship to serve out the remainder of her sentence on supervision.

Members of the Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, voted to allow a woman to serve out the remainder of her sentence on supervised release after she drowned her baby in a bathtub.
Participants are pictured in a screenshot of the virtual meeting.
Dana Ferguson
By Dana Ferguson
December 13, 2021 04:13 PM
ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Board of Pardons on Monday, Dec. 13, voted unanimously to allow a woman who drowned her newborn baby in a bathtub to serve out the remainder of her sentence on supervised release.

Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Skjerven Gildea supported 35 year old Samantha Heiges' request to have her sentence commuted so that she can help raise her living daughter. The board members and Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell required supervised visits between Heiges and her daughter to ensure her safety.

In 2005, Heiges was involved in an abusive relationship. She gave birth to a baby in an apartment bathtub at the time after the baby's father physically hurt her in an effort to terminate the pregnancy. The man told Heiges to kill the baby and threatened to kill her and the baby if Heiges didn't end the baby's life herself.

Heiges at a prior Board of Pardons hearing told the panel that she drowned the baby and put it in a shoebox because she was afraid for her life.

"There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t feel guilt and remorse for what happened," she said during the November meeting.

Heiges rejected a plea deal and a potential 48-month sentence at the time in favor of a jury trial. And a Dakota County jury convicted Heiges of second-degree intentional murder. She was sentenced to 299 months in prison, of which she has served nearly 13 years.

Following the board's decision, Heiges remain on supervised release until November of 2033.

Dozens of other applicants were set to come before the board on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 14, as part of the panel's winter meeting. Those who've served out their sentence can apply to have charges wiped from their criminal record and those still serving out the sentence can appeal to the board to have a sentence commuted.

All three members of the board have to agree to grant a pardon or commutation. Walz on Monday said the process "puts one's mistakes front and center for the world to see," but allows them to move on from those past offenses.

