News Minnesota

1 person dead after being attacked by bull in Parkers Prairie

The incident happened at a rural Parkers Prairie farm.

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 12:45 PM

PARKERS PRAIRIE — A person has died after being attacked by a bull at a farm property in rural Parkers Prairie.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office , at approximately 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, a 911 call came in reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull.

Law enforcement officers euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Parkers Prairie Police, Fire and EMS, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and LifeLink III helicopter.

Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
