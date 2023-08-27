1 person dead after being attacked by bull in Parkers Prairie

PARKERS PRAIRIE — A person has died after being attacked by a bull at a farm property in rural Parkers Prairie.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office , at approximately 6:14 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, a 911 call came in reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull.

Law enforcement officers euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Parkers Prairie Police, Fire and EMS, along with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and LifeLink III helicopter.