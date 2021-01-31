13 COVID-19 deaths, 996 new cases reported in Minnesota

State health officials on Sunday reported 13 COVID-19 deaths and 996 new cases in Minnesota.

While most statewide measures used by the Minnesota Department of Health to track the virus continue to show slowing spread and fewer severe cases, community transmission of the virus remains high.

Of the deaths reported Sunday, seven people were residents of long-term or assisted-living facilities.

Overall, nine people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. One death was reported in each of Koochiching, Murray, Nicollet and Pipestone counties. Ages of the fatalities ranged from people in their 50s to 90s. For the week, 105 people in Minnesota have died of the virus. That’s the fewest deaths reported over a week span since October.

Vaccinations continue to increase, with MDH reporting that another 37,095 Minnesotans have received at least one dose. So far, 418,299 people in the state have received at least one dose, and 111,715 people are confirmed to have received both doses of the two-dose vaccine regimen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the state, with 18.1% of the population having received at least one dose. The county is behind only Hennepin and Ramsey counties in total number of at least one dose of the vaccine administered.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline, with 10.5 people per 100,000 requiring hospitalization as of Jan. 20. That’s well below the Nov. 19 peak of nearly 37, but still above 8, which MDH defines as “high risk” for public health.

Community transmission (cases not linked to other known cases or outbreaks) was at 36% as of Jan. 20, which is above the state’s high-risk threshold of 30%.

Since March, health officials report 461,807 total COVID-19 cases, with 24,308 people hospitalized and 6,200 deaths due to the illness.