36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rochester Public Schools last week

Rochester Public Schools reported 36 new positive COVID-19 cases between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24, raising the total to 529 positive cases this school year.

Fourteen of the new cases were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 16 in grades 6-12 and six new cases with staff members.

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:

Mayo High School

Gibbs Elementary

Of the new positive cases, 80.5% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The number of people quarantined in the district increased by 68, moving the total to 2,300 people quarantined in the district.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.