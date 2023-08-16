4 questions about the one-time rebate checks, who gets them and how much

ROCHESTER — Minnesotans will begin to feel an extra ka-ching in their pockets starting this week.

More than 2 million rebate checks, created from legislation passed by the DFL-led Legislature last May, will start arriving in mailboxes and bank accounts starting this week through September.

The legislation provides for payments of $520 for married couples filing a joint income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less; $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less; and another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.

Families with three dependents who meet the income requirements will receive payments of $1,300.

The amounts are smaller than what DFL Gov. Tim Walz originally proposed. Faced with a $17 billion surplus at the start of the 2023 legislative session, Walz originally proposed $1,000 rebate checks for individuals, but Democrats and Republicans opposed the idea when it came forward. The smaller benefit was targeted to individuals and families who would benefit the most, DFL leaders argued.

Still, it’s more than nothing: A family could use it to buy groceries, help pay for car repairs, splurge on a family restaurant outing, purchase school supplies, or go to Wisconsin Dells (especially if you qualify for the $1,300 checks).

Here are answers to four questions regarding the rebate checks: