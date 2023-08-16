Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
4 questions about the one-time rebate checks, who gets them and how much

The rebate checks will range from $260 for individuals and up to $1,300 for families

Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 12:24 PM

ROCHESTER — Minnesotans will begin to feel an extra ka-ching in their pockets starting this week.

More than 2 million rebate checks, created from legislation passed by the DFL-led Legislature last May, will start arriving in mailboxes and bank accounts starting this week through September.

The legislation provides for payments of $520 for married couples filing a joint income or property tax return with adjusted gross income of $150,000 or less; $260 for all other individuals with 2021 adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less; and another $260 for each dependent, up to three dependents.

Families with three dependents who meet the income requirements will receive payments of $1,300.

The amounts are smaller than what DFL Gov. Tim Walz originally proposed. Faced with a $17 billion surplus at the start of the 2023 legislative session, Walz originally proposed $1,000 rebate checks for individuals, but Democrats and Republicans opposed the idea when it came forward. The smaller benefit was targeted to individuals and families who would benefit the most, DFL leaders argued.

Still, it’s more than nothing: A family could use it to buy groceries, help pay for car repairs, splurge on a family restaurant outing, purchase school supplies, or go to Wisconsin Dells (especially if you qualify for the $1,300 checks).

Here are answers to four questions regarding the rebate checks:

  1. Who will receive the rebate checks first? Direct deposit payments will go out first, followed by paper checks in the mail. The payments will go out through September, and the Minnesota Department of Revenue expects nearly 2.1 million payments to be issued. 
  2. Why will some receive their checks via direct deposit? If you choose direct deposit when you filed your 2021 taxes or updated your bank information with the department earlier this summer, rebate payments will be arriving in bank accounts starting this week and running through the end of August.
  3. Can I track the status of my rebate payment? No. The rebate payment is being processed outside the usual tax refund processing system, so it will not show up in the Where’s My Refund? system.
  4. What if I didn’t get my rebate payment? If you think you are eligible for the rebate but did not receive it by October, check with the Department of Revenue website to make sure you are eligible. If you are eligible, call 651-565-6595 or email mntaxrebate@submittable.com to contact a customer assistance representative. 
