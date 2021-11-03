80 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rochester Public Schools last week

Rochester Public Schools reported 80 new positive COVID-19 cases between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, raising the total to 609 positive cases this school year.

Thirty of the new cases were reported in pre-K through fifth-graders, 37 in grades 6-12 and 13 new cases with staff members.

These schools had five or more cases reported last week:

Mayo High School

Bamber Valley Elementary

Century High School

Elton Hills Elementary

Hoover Elementary

Washington Elementary

Will Creek Middle School

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the new positive cases, 81% were in unvaccinated individuals.

The number of people quarantined in the district increased by 226, moving the total to 2,526 people quarantined in the district.

The Rochester School District has about 17,800 students and 2,700 staff members.

By the end of the 2020-21 school year, there were 717 positive cases and 4,575 people who had to quarantine. Students, however, spent much of that school year in either hybrid or distance learning.