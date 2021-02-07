SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Amid vaccinations, community spread of COVID-19 remains high

Most indicators show serious cases of COVID-19 continue to drop, but the percentage of new cases from unknown sources is up.

COVID-19
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 07, 2021 12:52 PM
New cases of COVID-19 continue to be diagnosed across Minnesota, but hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Sunday 10 COVID-19 deaths and 914 newly confirmed cases of the virus.

The deaths bring the total to 100 for the week and 6,299 since the pandemic reached Minnesota in March.

The 914 new cases fall in line with the current rolling seven-day average. The deaths for the week are the lowest weekly total since mid October — the last time fewer than 100 people died of the virus over a seven-day span.

Six of the deaths were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. One person died in each of Becker, Chippewa, Crow Wing and St. Louis counties. Deaths ranged in age from people in their 60s to 90s, and five were residents of long-term care facilities.

Vaccinations continue, with 554,102 people having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 156,638 people having completed the two-dose regimen statewide as of Friday.

Community transmission of the virus continues at a high rate, with 39% of cases not tied to other known cases or outbreaks. MDH defines a community transmission rate of 30% or higher to be a “high risk” to public health.

However, the hospitalization rate and new cases per 100,000 people both continue to drop. As of Jan. 27, the seven-day rolling average of people hospitalized per 100,000 was 8.6. MDH considers a rate above 8 “high risk” for public health. New cases per 100,000 people dropped to 4.2, which is below the state’s “caution” threshold of 4.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in March, the state has reported 468,118 cases of the virus and 24,745 hospitalizations.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

