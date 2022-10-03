Bernie Sanders rallying for Keith Ellison this week in Duluth, Rochester

DULUTH — Bernie Sanders will again join Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Minnesota this week as Ellison vies for reelection.

A rally in Duluth will be Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. According to Sanders' website, those who wish to attend can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-bernie-duluth-oct-rally/ .

Ellison and Sanders will also hold two rallies the following day in Rochester and Minneapolis. U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal will join them at the Minneapolis rally.

Ellison represented Minnesota's Fifth District in the U.S. House of Representatives for six terms, from 2007 to 2019. He is facing a challenge from attorney general candidate Jim Schultz, a Republican.