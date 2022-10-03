We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Bernie Sanders rallying for Keith Ellison this week in Duluth, Rochester

The rally is Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. Duluth is the first stop on their three-city tour of Minnesota.

t012616 --- Clint Austin --- austinBERNIE0127c13 --- Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rermarks how Congressman Keith Ellison, D-Minn. is the most progressive member of the whole congress at the start of a rally Tuesday afternoon at the DECC Arena in Duluth. More than 5,000 supporters attended the event. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Congressman Keith Ellison, left, DFL-Minn., appears with then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a January 2016 rally at the DECC Arena in Duluth. Sanders is slated to return Thursday to Duluth to rally for Ellison in the race for Minnesota attorney general.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
October 03, 2022 02:30 PM
DULUTH — Bernie Sanders will again join Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in Minnesota this week as Ellison vies for reelection.

A rally in Duluth will be Thursday evening at Clyde Iron Works. According to Sanders' website, those who wish to attend can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-bernie-duluth-oct-rally/ .

Ellison and Sanders will also hold two rallies the following day in Rochester and Minneapolis. U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal will join them at the Minneapolis rally.

Ellison represented Minnesota's Fifth District in the U.S. House of Representatives for six terms, from 2007 to 2019. He is facing a challenge from attorney general candidate Jim Schultz, a Republican.

