News | Minnesota

Boys cross country teams, individuals to watch: Section One strong in Class A

Section 1A is shaping up to be a great battle between some standout teams and individuals as the Class A, AA and AAA section meets are happen on Thursday.

101221-ALL-CITY-CROSS-COUNTRY-03108.jpg
John Marshall's Garrett Eick, left, and Lourdes' Kevin Turlington run in the All-City cross country meet Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Century High School in Rochester. Teams from Mayo, John Marshall, Century, Lourdes and Schaeffer Academy ran in the boys and girls races during the All-City meet. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
October 25, 2021 03:00 PM
The Section One, Class AAA, AA and A boy cross country meets are all Thursday. Here is a look at the top contending teams and individuals in each section:

Section 1AAA

• Lakeville North and Lakeville South are the top two teams in the section. North is ranked fourth in the state and South 13th. North’s Andrew Casey is the individual favorite. He’s the state’s No. 9 ranked runner. Casey is the only one out of Section One to be in the top 10 state wide. . .Look out for Owatonna as a team and individually. The Huskies won the Big Nine Conference meet last week. Mayo was third and John Marshall fifth. Owatonna’s Preston Meier was second (16:17.79) and teammate Connor Ginskey third (16;49.05). Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney was the top Rochester finisher (seventh, 17:03.37). JM's Garrett Eick was ninth (17:15.66).

Section 1AA

• There are no teams out of Section One that have drawn a top-13 state ranking. One individual is in the top 10, Albert Lea’s Gavin Hanke (12th). Hanke was fourth last week in the Big Nine meet, timed in 16:55.09. Red Wing also has a strong contender in Aaron Freier. He was 10th in the Big Nine meet. Stewartville figures to have as many as three finish in the top 10 at sections. Caleb Goff was fourth in the HVL meet (17:37.9). Teammates Josh Langseth (17:45.4) and Isaiah Fitzgerald (17:48.2) were fourth and fifth. Kasson-Mantorville’s David Obst is another top contender.

Section 1A

• Two teams stand above the rest here, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson and Lourdes. LARP is ranked eighth in Class A, Lourdes ninth. As for individuals, there are a bunch of contenders in Section 1A. Lake City’s Reese Anderson is the top ranked runner, coming in at No. 4 in the state. Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington is ranked sixth and LARP’s Tyler Rislove 12th. Lourdes won the HVL meet and Lake City was third, behind Class AA school Stewartville. Turlington was the top individual finisher (16:46.7) and Anderson (17:04.6) was second. LARP’s Andrew Hoiness is another strong contender as are Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka and Cole Kruegel. RAACHE’s Kevin Hagstrom has also put up some great times. St. Charles’ Andrew O’Hara, Pine Island’s Braxton Osterhaus and Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Baylor Hagen are also in the mix.

— Pat Ruff • Post Bulletin

