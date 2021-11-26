Chanukah menorah to light up downtown Rochester

Chabad of Southern Minnesota will light a menorah at The Galleria at University Square 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, the third night of the eight-day Festival of Lights.

The event will be joined by a variety of community leaders and will feature Chanukah giveaways and traditional Chanukah refreshments. Complimentary menorahs and candles will be distributed as well for participants to light at home.

"Everyone is especially excited about Chanukah this year," said Rabbi Schloime Greene of Chabad of Southern Minnesota. "People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Chanukah, and there's a palpable joy."

Following the lighting ceremony, donuts, latkes and hot apple cider refreshments, along with music and other holiday fun, will be provided.

Rochester's menorah is one of more than five public menorahs sponsored by Chabad throughout the region, helping children and adults of all walks of life discover and enjoy the holiday message.

Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, begins this year on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 28 and concludes the evening of Monday, Dec. 6. It recalls the victory of a militarily weak Jewish people over the Syrian Greeks who had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life and prohibit religious freedom.

For more information about Chanukah and a local schedule of events, visits www.chabadsouthernmn.com/chanukahextravaganza .