News | Minnesota

COVID-19 spread among Rochester homeless continues

Olmsted County and Rochester efforts continue to adjust to provide quarantine space and reduce chances of further spread of virus.

At least four rooms in Olmsted County's transitional housing at 105 N. Broadway Avenue are set aside for COVID-19 quarantining. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
December 17, 2020 03:17 PM
Approximately a quarter of COVID-19 tests given to homeless people in Rochester on Monday came back with confirmed cases of the virus.

Eleven of the 41 people tested at the day center operating at Mayo Civic Center will be quarantined, according to Dave Dunn, director of Olmsted County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Last week, nine of 35 people tested at the day center received positive results.

RELATED:

The county has established at least four quarantine rooms at 105 N. Broadway Ave., as well as a group quarantine space in the county building at 200 Fourth St. SE.
Dunn said earlier this week that county staff continues to work to make as much space available as possible, but the county also eyed moving the quarantine operation to another location, if needed.

“At this time, we believe we can safely quarantine those individuals without changing our current isolation system,” he said Thursday.

On Tuesday, Rochester Public Library Director Audrey Betcher told library board members that city and county staff, along with partners at The Landing MN and Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, continue to modify operations of the day center and warming center operations, which have been in the Mayo Civic Center since Dec. 4.

“We just need to have more space between people while we are experiencing this outbreak,” she said.

The move to the Mayo Civic Center is expected to last at least a month, with the city paying rent for day center operations and the county paying for nightly warming center space.

City and county staff have said they will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions based on what is being seen through further testing.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

