SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

COVID-19 vaccine distribution will begin expanding in Olmsted County

The volume of health care workers and limited supply of vaccines make the effort challenging, health officials say.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 07, 2021 07:06 PM
Share

Availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for the general public is still weeks out as the last of the first group of priority recipients are expected to gain access to the vaccine in Olmsted County by the end of the week.

The Minnesota Department of Health is coordinating the release and distribution of the vaccine, and is making sure the first group, which includes health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients, emergency room and urgent care staff, and long-term care facility staff members all have access to the vaccine first.

The second group of health care workers to receive vaccinations includes assisted-living staff, dialysis staff, ophthalmologists, dental staff, school nurses and other medical staff not included in the first group.

RELATED: Olmsted County faces post-holiday COVID uncertainty

Following that, essential workers, such as police, firefighters and schoolteachers, as well as people age 75 and older, will have access to the vaccine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting through the first two groups presents a challenge, said Amy Evans, emergency preparedness coordinator for Olmsted County Public Health.

Some organizations and groups may require a vaccination clinic or coordination with a pharmacy to vaccinate employees or staff.

“Are we vaccinating 10 people, or are we vaccinating 200 people?” Evans said. “That will help us decide what method to deploy.”

As of Thursday, 7,193 people in Olmsted County and 91,174 people across the state have received the vaccination.

However, vaccinations depend on how quickly vaccines are distributed, Evans added. The large number of health care workers adds another challenge to the process.

“Right now, our biggest challenge in our region is still waiting for vaccinations in order to give them,” she said.

Evans said public health finished administering vaccinations to EMS staff this week. That doesn’t mean all EMS staff have accepted the vaccination or have been able to be vaccinated, but that all county EMS staff have been offered or have had access to the vaccine, she clarified.

County public health officials said they weren’t sure how many people who have had access to the vaccine have declined it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator for Olmsted County Public Health, said Mayo Clinic department leaders report high cooperation among their staff.

“They’re seeing 100% fill rate and very little hesitancy in filling those slots,” she said.

Although first-priority health care workers are still being vaccinated, efforts for vaccinating the second group have begun, Evans confirmed Thursday.

“There’s definitely an overlap,” she said. “There’s not a hard and fast black line.”

EMBED: PB newsletters signup banner link

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSNEWSMDCORONAVIRUSCOVID-19 VACCINEOLMSTED COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service