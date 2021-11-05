COVID shots available for ages 5-11 in Rochester

"It was very easy," said Brooke Carlson, explaining how she signed up her children, ages 6 and 9, to receive the new FDA-approved pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. "It took just a few minutes to sign them up, and we got it done at the 41st Street location."

Carlson, who also is the president of the Rochester City Council, said she used the Mayo Portal app to sign up for the appointments, and get her kids vaccinated. Since the shot requires a follow-up shot three weeks later, she said, staff at the clinic had scheduled their follow-up appointments before they left the building.

"We have a resolution supporting vaccination," Carlson said. "I'm walking my talk."

Emma Diercks, a spokeswoman with Olmsted County Public Health, said the county is not currently planning on separate clinics for children ages 5-11, but is encouraging parents to sign up for appointments through their primary care providers.

After the federal Food and Drug Administration on Oct. 29 approved the vaccine for use in children ages 5-11, it is being rolled out across the state.

Options for anyone

According to a Mayo Clinic statement on the vaccine, this new age group represents 28 million children who are now eligible to be protected by a COVID-19 vaccination. During clinical trials, the vaccine was shown to be 91% effective for children in that age range.

Administration of the vaccines across the Mayo Clinic Health System network began Friday.

Parents and legal guardians of children ages 5-11 can schedule appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination using their children's Patient Online Services caregiver account or the Mayo Clinic App. If they don't have a caregiver account for their child, they should call Mayo Clinic Customer Assistance at 877-858-0398.

Furthermore, parents or guardians of eligible patients in this age group will be contacted through Patient Online Services, or by mail, and be invited to schedule an appointment. For proactive parents or guardians looking to set up an appointment, they can call the Mayo Clinic provider in their area. For Mayo Clinic in Rochester or Kasson, call (507) 538-4040; for people using Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing, call (507) 434-9929.

Parents or legal guardians must be present during the Mayo Clinic appointment.

Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee in West Des Moines, said all four Rochester Hy-Vee pharmacy locations will have some of the pediatric doses available.

"We can take some walk-ins for adults," Potthoff said. "But because of the availability, for kids parents should go online at www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine ."

For Hy-Vee pharmacy locations outside of Rochester, the company is hopeful the vaccine will available by next week.

Kids in need

For parents who do not have a regular health care provider, particularly members of immigrant and underserved communities, Rochester Healthy Community Partnership has set up clinics at three local elementary schools over the next three Saturdays.

Sheila Iteghete with RHCP said this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a vaccination clinic for children ages 5-11 will be held at Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th St. NW. Clinics will be held on successive Saturdays at other schools. So a second clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Riverside Elementary, 506 5th Ave. SE; and a third clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Longfellow Elementary, 1615 Marion Road SE.

Iteghete said a flier is being circulated among leaders in immigrant and disadvantaged communities to let them know about these three opportunities, particularly among the Hispanic and Sudanese populations. There is then information on the fliers where parents or guardians can set up appointments at one of the three clinics for their children in the 5-11 age group.

"This is all based on need, and we'll see if we can make more clinics if there's a need after this," she said.

Mayo Clinic nurses will be on hand to administer the shots.

Shots outside Rochester

In Fillmore County, the county's Public Health Department is working with the schools to vaccinate children in the 5-11 age group, said public health nurse Jessica Erickson.

Erickson said the county will go to schools at three area school districts – Mabel-Canton, Fillmore Central and Rushford Peterson – from 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 17 to administer a first dose of the vaccine. The county will then go to schools at the other three districts in Fillmore County – Chatfield, Kingsland and Lanesboro – from 3-6 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Erickson said the county will return for a second dose three weeks after the first. While the shots are free. There will be no cost for the shots, she said.

For students who cannot make it to the in-school clinics, there will be a makeup day held at Fillmore County Public Health, 902 Houston St. NW in Preston from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 30.

For other area counties, parents should contact their health care provider or the local county public health department to inquire about COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11.