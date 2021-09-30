Eligible for a booster? Local providers will contact you

Olmsted County Public Health issued some guidelines for people seeking a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for select groups of people who received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine at least six months ago.

People who are 65 and older, and people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions should get the booster. People who are ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions and people ages 18 to 64 with frequent exposure to COVID-19 that puts them at high risk may get the booster.

Public health

People who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months ago through Olmsted County Public Health can expect to be contacted by the health department with instructions on how to get their booster, officials said.

Mayo Clinic patients

People who received the Pfizer vaccine through Mayo Clinic and are eligible for the booster should schedule an appointment through Mayo’s online patient services, officials there advise. Mayo Clinic began offering booster vaccines to eligible patients and staff last week.

Patients 65 and older will be contacted through Mayo Clinic’s patient online services and by letter.

Olmsted Medical Center

Olmsted Medical Center has announced it will prioritize scheduling booster appointments for eligible patients 65 and older followed by people ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions. OMC will contact qualifying patients by email, OMC MyChart or telephone to provide information on how to schedule an appointment.