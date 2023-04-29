Fergus Falls hockey community puts sticks out for Brayden

Editor's note: If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Hockey communities across Minnesota and North Dakota are turning on the lights. Not to celebrate a goal, but to honor a young life lost too soon to suicide.

Illuminated hockey sticks can be found all over the city Thursday, April 27. They are considered the extension of Brayden Nelson as a player.

"I think there's still probably shockwaves coming through the rinks right now," said Amy Wedl of the Fergus Falls Hockey Association.

The 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School died by suicide Wednesday, April 26.

Number 10 on the football field and on the ice, Nelson is being remembered as a great player but an even better person.

"He was also a very good role model. I know a lot of younger kids who really looked up to him, always seemed to be a positive influence on the ice. In general, he had a really good character," said Wedl.

The forward is being remembered for his quick hands and speed on the ice. He scored his last goal in the section championship against rival Alexandria in March.

"He was a little sneaky. You didn't notice him all the time, but then he would have those moments where you were just like, 'Whoa, where did that come from?'" said Wedl.

Alexandria, who ended Fergus Falls season the past two years, was one of the first hockey programs to put sticks out for Nelson.

The stick salute has even spread to Grand Forks, Bottineau, and the Twin Cities.

"It reminds you that we're all kind of in it together and there's bigger things than the competition and the rivalries," said Wedl.

A community still trying to process the tragedy that is not supposed to happen here.

"We'll have a pretty big gap in the lineup and a few other places, and just it'll be a lot of missing him for quite sometime," said Wedl.

A funeral service for Brayden Nelson will be held Tuesday, May 2, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.