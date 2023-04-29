99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Fergus Falls hockey community puts sticks out for Brayden

Seventeen-year-old Brayden Nelson died by suicide earlier this week. He was a junior at Fergus Falls High School and was a member of the Otters hockey and football teams.

hockeysticks.Still001.jpg
Hockey sticks are left on the front porch of a home in Fergus Falls for 17-year-old Brayden Nelson.
Matt Henson / WDAY News
Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
Today at 10:16 AM

Editor's note: If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Hockey communities across Minnesota and North Dakota are turning on the lights. Not to celebrate a goal, but to honor a young life lost too soon to suicide.

Illuminated hockey sticks can be found all over the city Thursday, April 27. They are considered the extension of Brayden Nelson as a player.

"I think there's still probably shockwaves coming through the rinks right now," said Amy Wedl of the Fergus Falls Hockey Association.

The 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School died by suicide Wednesday, April 26.

ADVERTISEMENT

Number 10 on the football field and on the ice, Nelson is being remembered as a great player but an even better person.

"He was also a very good role model. I know a lot of younger kids who really looked up to him, always seemed to be a positive influence on the ice. In general, he had a really good character," said Wedl.

The forward is being remembered for his quick hands and speed on the ice. He scored his last goal in the section championship against rival Alexandria in March.

"He was a little sneaky. You didn't notice him all the time, but then he would have those moments where you were just like, 'Whoa, where did that come from?'" said Wedl.

Alexandria, who ended Fergus Falls season the past two years, was one of the first hockey programs to put sticks out for Nelson.

The stick salute has even spread to Grand Forks, Bottineau, and the Twin Cities.

"It reminds you that we're all kind of in it together and there's bigger things than the competition and the rivalries," said Wedl.

A community still trying to process the tragedy that is not supposed to happen here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We'll have a pretty big gap in the lineup and a few other places, and just it'll be a lot of missing him for quite sometime," said Wedl.

A funeral service for Brayden Nelson will be held Tuesday, May 2, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
Matt Henson is an Emmy award-winning reporter/photographer/editor for WDAY. Prior to joining WDAY in 2019, Matt was the main anchor at WDAZ in Grand Forks for four years. He was born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia and attended college at Lyndon State College in northern Vermont, where he was recognized twice nationally, including first place, by the National Academy for Arts and Science for television production. Matt enjoys being a voice for the little guy. He focuses on crimes and courts and investigative stories. Just as often, he shares tear-jerking stories and stories of accomplishment. Matt enjoys traveling to small towns across North Dakota and Minnesota to share their stories. He can be reached at mhenson@wday.com and at 610-639-9215. When he's not at work (rare) Matt resides in Moorhead and enjoys spending time with his daughter, golfing and attending Bison and Sioux games.
What To Read Next
081222.BRUINS.SALANI.MUG.jpg
Sports
Bruins sweep their way into NAHL Central Division Finals
April 28, 2023 11:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Sarah Hartsfield
The Vault
'Dateline' investigates case of Sarah Jean Hartsfield, former Minnesotan accused of killing husband
April 28, 2023 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
2898104+2016-10-12T225135Z_1_LYNXNPEC9B1QB_RTROPTP_3_USA-MARIJUANA-GROWERS.JPG
Minnesota
Minnesota Senate advances legal marijuana
April 28, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Gonda Building
Exclusive
Health
Mayo Clinic patients see facility fees appear where they weren't before
April 28, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Two women pose with a shovel at a construction sight.
Health
Kasson business owners join forces for a new complex with area's first birthing center
April 29, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Laura Kuisle - Liver Transplant
Exclusive
Health
Laura Kuisle waited 11 years for a liver. Now, she's figuring out what to say to her living donor
April 29, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Michelle Marie Wyatt
Exclusive
Local
No stranger to court: Woman files dozens of cases, faces charges of stealing from vulnerable adult
April 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson