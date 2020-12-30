SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Fillmore County reports first COVID-19 death

With the death of Fillmore County octogenarian on Tuesday, only one county in the state has reported no coronavirus deaths.

bfcc8b102f70e1d6490e838158171575.jpg
This image shows a microscopic view of the COVID-19 virus. (Courtesy photo)
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 30, 2020 03:12 PM
Share

Fillmore County reached a grim milestone Tuesday as the county reported its first COVID-19 death -- that of a person in their early 80s.

On Wednesday, Minnesota reported a total of 66 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,019 newly reported cases of infection, according to a report by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the total number of new deaths, 43 happened at long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 21 at private residences. The other two were reported at group home or residential behavioral health clinics.

Most of the new deaths were senior citizens, but one individual in Wright County was 35 to 39 years old. Four others were younger than 60, and one person from Red Lake County was listed at 100 or older.

The number of new infections increased by more than 1,000 from Tuesday’s reported total of 988 cases. While the numbers are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, the department said the total of new infections are both confirmed (1,707) and probable (312) cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hennepin County, at 305, topped the list with the highest number of newly confirmed infections, followed by Dakota (150), Ramsey (138) and Olmsted (120) counties. Each of them also had a number of probable cases, with Hennepin topping the list at 90.

To date, 5,262 individuals have died due to complications from COVID-19 since March in Minnesota, according to the health department. The number of cumulative hospitalizations since March is 21,748, with 4,597 individuals hospitalized in intensive care over the same time period. The total number of tests completed in the state is now at 5,527,037.

With the news of the Fillmore County octogenarian's death, only one county in the state has no reported COVID-19 related deaths. Cook County, more than 300 miles north of Olmsted County, has reported a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. The county, which borders Canada, has an approximate population of 5,000 people.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below


Related Topics: ALL-ACCESSNEWSMDFILLMORE COUNTYCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service