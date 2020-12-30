Fillmore County reports first COVID-19 death

Fillmore County reached a grim milestone Tuesday as the county reported its first COVID-19 death -- that of a person in their early 80s.

On Wednesday, Minnesota reported a total of 66 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,019 newly reported cases of infection, according to a report by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the total number of new deaths, 43 happened at long-term care or assisted living facilities, and 21 at private residences. The other two were reported at group home or residential behavioral health clinics.

Most of the new deaths were senior citizens, but one individual in Wright County was 35 to 39 years old. Four others were younger than 60, and one person from Red Lake County was listed at 100 or older.

The number of new infections increased by more than 1,000 from Tuesday’s reported total of 988 cases. While the numbers are preliminary and may change as cases are investigated, the department said the total of new infections are both confirmed (1,707) and probable (312) cases.

Hennepin County, at 305, topped the list with the highest number of newly confirmed infections, followed by Dakota (150), Ramsey (138) and Olmsted (120) counties. Each of them also had a number of probable cases, with Hennepin topping the list at 90.

To date, 5,262 individuals have died due to complications from COVID-19 since March in Minnesota, according to the health department. The number of cumulative hospitalizations since March is 21,748, with 4,597 individuals hospitalized in intensive care over the same time period. The total number of tests completed in the state is now at 5,527,037.

With the news of the Fillmore County octogenarian's death, only one county in the state has no reported COVID-19 related deaths. Cook County, more than 300 miles north of Olmsted County, has reported a total of 104 cases of COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. The county, which borders Canada, has an approximate population of 5,000 people.

